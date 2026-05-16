Newbury Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Song too strong for Albert Einstein Song Of The Clyde (18/1) won a tense final-furlong battle with Albert Einstein (6/4 favourite) in the Listed Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury. Clive Cox's three-year-old, only fourth on his return to action in handicap company at Newmarket's Craven meeting, came on significantly for that run as he improved in the hands of Hector Crouch. Always prominent on the stands' side, Albert Einstein led the far-side group under Ryan Moore and the two leaders converged towards each other in the closing stages. Aidan O'Brien's horse looked much happier let loose over six furlongs, but Song Of The Clyde was just too quick for him by a slender margin and was called the winner a neck in front at the line. Havana Hurricane (22/1) was third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Cox said: “It was a very warm renewal. He became very streetwise last year in those sales races as you have to be hardy in them. "I was a little bit worried that he was quite fresh before the race today, but clearly he was full of exuberance and well being. He never turned a hair before and he is pretty tough. "He has taken that step into stakes company, which was a hot renewal of this race in everyone’s opinion, and I’m very happy and we can now look forward to some more better days than last year. "The dip at Newmarket was a bit questionable last time, but he was giving lumps of weight away to big improvers in the three year old ranks. I was keen to come here, and thankfully he has more than returned our confidence in his well being and performance. It was wonderful. “Coppull is another wonderful horse and I’m thrilled to have him on my hands as well and he goes for the Sandy Lane next Saturday all being well. "I don’t see why we wouldn’t roll the dice in the Commonwealth Cup with this lad at this stage. He has got every reason he should be there and I would be disappointed if he wasn’t.” Paul Smith said of Albert Einstein: “We were happy with him and he will improve again. Ryan was happy enough with him so he is going in the right direction. I think we will get him back and make a plan. At the moment we are happy with what he is doing and he is going in the right direction.”

Meehan ponders plan as Esna strikes Esna was cut to 33/1 (from 100s) for the Betfred Oaks by Paddy Power and Sky Bet after winning the Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes. Ryan Moore's partner responded bravely to his urgings inside the final furlong to reverse recent Newmarket form with runner-up Sacred Ground and scoring by half-a-length. However the trainer warned that Epsom won't necessarily be the winner's target.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

He said: “We are not a big operation so you have to take each horse and each day and you have to be careful with them when you don’t have big numbers. They have all been running well consistently. I think they have probably needed the run like she did at Newmarket. She is very progressive and it is a good day today. “I think maybe a mile and a half might be out of her stamina limit. To be honest a mile and a quarter I always felt would be more comfortable with her throughout so we are in good shape. We could possibly (go for the Prix de Diane), but we will regroup now. I hadn’t overly planned for two runs in the spring with her as she caught me by surprise a bit at Newmarket. “I was expecting a little bit more at Newmarket as she had been away for a racecourse gallop and she was really well. I did think this week when I looked at her on Wednesday evening and I just said that was the best she had looked all spring. "She has obviously just taken that little bit longer to come to herself. The run was okay last time and today has been really good. The Diane is there and that is a speed track, and she travelled well today so it is a possibility. There is also the Hampton Court, but I would say that the discussion would revolve around the Diane and we will speak to the owner and see what he wants to do.”

Esna gets the better of Sacred Ground