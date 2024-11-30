Newbury Saturday review and free video replays

Heart rules

Listentoyourheart (6/4 favourite) continued the fine run of favourites in the Play Coral 'Racing-Super-Series' For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

The two mile Listed contest had gone the way of the market leader on seven occasions in the last 10 years and Dan Skelton's Listentoyourheart made it eight from 11 in completing her hat-trick but success wasn't without the odd scare.

Held-up in midfield by Harry Skelton, Listentoyourheart had to be ridden to close on the front-running Walkadina and Rula Bula and looked in trouble when the former was quicker over the last. However, Listentoyourheart rallied to challenge between her rivals and stayed on well to win by a length and a half.

Rula Bula finished second but Walkadina weakened on the run-in and was passed for third by Jubilee Alpha who finished well on her seasonal and hurdling debut.