Newbury Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.
Listentoyourheart (6/4 favourite) continued the fine run of favourites in the Play Coral 'Racing-Super-Series' For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.
The two mile Listed contest had gone the way of the market leader on seven occasions in the last 10 years and Dan Skelton's Listentoyourheart made it eight from 11 in completing her hat-trick but success wasn't without the odd scare.
Held-up in midfield by Harry Skelton, Listentoyourheart had to be ridden to close on the front-running Walkadina and Rula Bula and looked in trouble when the former was quicker over the last. However, Listentoyourheart rallied to challenge between her rivals and stayed on well to win by a length and a half.
Rula Bula finished second but Walkadina weakened on the run-in and was passed for third by Jubilee Alpha who finished well on her seasonal and hurdling debut.
The winning jockey said: "I think it was (a good race). She was the one that I thought was the best chance of a proper winner so I'm glad that's out the way.
"She won here the last day and it looked like her race to lose and she won that nicely. That was a step up today but she's got good bumper form, she stays really well; I think two and a half in the spring is going to be no problem to this filly.
"She's very easy to train, doesn't take a lot of work at all, tough, honest and she needs to have a chat with the other lot!"
