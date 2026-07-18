Newbury Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Symbol of success Symbol Of Honour (7/2) was a decisive winner of the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin. Settled in a share of third after jumping well as Song Of The Clyde and Noble Champion cut out the early gallop in the Group 3, Buick pulled Symbol Of Honour out to challenge towards the centre of the track and eased to the front as the leaders fell away (eventually crossing the line in the last two places). Soldier's Tree battled on gamely while the slow starting Mitbaahy rattled home from the rear to fill second place but the winning margin of a length and a quarter in the six furlong contest underlined Symbol Of Honour's superiority. Buick told ITV Racing: "He had quite a busy season last year and it all came thick and fast but he was successful. "When he ran at Newcastle the last day Charlie and the team were just building him up so he really came on for that run and he showed that today. He's a good horse on his day, fast ground and a flat track are really what he wants. "It [the pace] was comfortable for everyone I think. We were in a close enough group, I don't think it was overly fast, it was a good pace and we were just tracking in right behind it." Symbol Of Honour has now won six of his 16 starts with this success his first since landing the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May 2025.

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Persica's consistency bears fruit Persica ran out a ready winner of the Listed BetVictor Steventon Stakes as the even money favourite. Richard Hannon's stalwart has been running well this year without getting his head in front but Persica, a Group 3 winner last season, made the most of the opportunity. Arabian Light spoiled his chance by breaking slowly but the five strong field were covered by around four lengths at halfway with eventual second Oceans Four and Al Zanati in the front rank. Sean Levey pulled Persica out to begin his challenge approaching the two furlong pole and it wasn't long until the two were in front. Arabian Light made ground from last while Oceans Four rallied but neither were able to lay down a significant challenge as Persica ran out a three-quarters of a length winner. Levey said: "I thought we were going to go nice and slow and we ended up going a little bit harder early doors and he wasn't really enjoying the ground so I left him alone. He came into it nicely; Rossa [Ryan] was keen on the other horse [Midak] and when he came by me, he got me going earlier than I'd have liked to and I ended up arriving there earlier than I'd have liked to but he's got his head in front and that's the important thing. "He's extremely genuine. He puts himself out there every single time he runs. He's been unlucky on a few occasions; getting beat at Epsom just because we ended up riding on the other side of the track and he ran well at Sandown last time but he had to give away a lot of weight. "This is not the best renewal of this race and he's come here in good form and being consistent; he's deserved to win today." Hannon added: "He's a very good horse, he doesn't need soft ground. For me, he thought he'd done enough and idled. It's nice to get his head in front because he's a very good horse and he will win more races. "He's a pleasure to have and a pleasure for Martin [Hughes, joint-owner] and nice to see Martin smiling today!"

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Rest of the action There was a thrilling finish to the Pertemps Network Handicap with Shrimp Shady (13/2) edging out Team Player by the minimum margin of a nose at the end of the extended two miles. Having raced in midfield behind Almuhit and 13/8 favourite Ride The Thunder, Shrimp Shady hit the front inside the final furlong and found enough to prevail having appeared to have been headed close home by Team Player. Ride The Thunder was third with Duraji coming from last to finish a never nearer fourth. Winning rider Rob Hornby said: "I thought I was beat to be honest but I've had one of those runs where I've been on the wrong side of some photo finishes.

Shrimp Shady wins a Newbury thriller

"He was great today. He ran a nice race up at Newcastle and travelled supremely well today; he's got plenty of stamina as well and has almost travelled too well, I got to the front plenty soon enough and I had a really willing partner. "He's been ultra-progressive and it's great for the owners, the Pendarves, who bred him and who knows what he's still capable of." Trainer Andrew Balding added: "He's a bit of a yard favourite. He won the Chester Cup consolation race and ran very well in the Northumberland Plate consolation as well. "Rob still comes and rides out on a regular basis and we try and give him as many rides as we can and he never lets us down."