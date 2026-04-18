Newbury Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Hannon thinks big with Linwood

Linwood looks set for a significant step up in class after leading home a one-two for trainer Richard Hannon in the Win Unique Experiences At OLBG Prizes Spring Cup.

Despite being hiked up 10lbs for a decisive success on his final start last season at Newmarket, the son of Inns Of Court made light work of that rise in the weights when turning a competitive looking renewal of the mile contest into a one horse race.

Bounced out straight into the lead by Jamie Spencer, who was aboard the four-year-old on all of his starts last season, the 10/1 chance never saw another rival after making the best of his way home from the front from a favoured draw in stall 20 close to the stands side rail.

Still travelling best of them all approaching the final quarter of a mile, the Fitri Hay-owned runner, who was making his first start as a gelding found more than enough to defeat stablemate Classic by three quarters of a length.