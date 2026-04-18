Newbury Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.
Hannon thinks big with Linwood
Linwood looks set for a significant step up in class after leading home a one-two for trainer Richard Hannon in the Win Unique Experiences At OLBG Prizes Spring Cup.
Despite being hiked up 10lbs for a decisive success on his final start last season at Newmarket, the son of Inns Of Court made light work of that rise in the weights when turning a competitive looking renewal of the mile contest into a one horse race.
Bounced out straight into the lead by Jamie Spencer, who was aboard the four-year-old on all of his starts last season, the 10/1 chance never saw another rival after making the best of his way home from the front from a favoured draw in stall 20 close to the stands side rail.
Still travelling best of them all approaching the final quarter of a mile, the Fitri Hay-owned runner, who was making his first start as a gelding found more than enough to defeat stablemate Classic by three quarters of a length.
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Hannon said: “He looked a very good horse there as he has given nearly all of them weight and he has done the donkey work. He came here and worked earlier on in the year, and he did it last year, and he looked a good horse, but we struggled to find the depths of his talent in the middle of last year.
“His last run at Newmarket he won by seven or eight lengths, and he was put up a lot as the handicapper never misses me, and he has won well today. It (gelding him) has made a man of him. Saddling him today he was a bit on edge I thought, but coming around the parade ring he was relaxed, and he was relaxed in the race. It takes a good horse to do that and I was pleased with that.
“He has taken a while to find himself. He is a big horse and I think he is probably a Group horse. We have always thought he was extremely useful.”