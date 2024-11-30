Newbury Saturday analysis: Big hopes for Kandoo Kid

An owner dreaming of a huge spring double and another relishing the chance to silence the doubters. Graham Clark from Newbury.

Single focus for owner Geoghegan The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on for most households in Britain, however that is not the case for owner Michael Geoghegan who has the date of April 5th fixed on his mind. That is of course the day on which the 2025 Randox Grand National will take place at Aintree, where Geoghegan, together with trainer Paul Nicholls, will be among thousands in attendance to watch the world’s most famous steeplechase. But unlike the vast majority that will descend on the Merseyside venue Geoghegan is set to have an extra reason to witness what is arguably the greatest spectacle on the racing calendar after Kandoo Kid threw down an early marker for the Aintree marathon with victory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Kandoo Kid wins the Coral Gold Cup

Some owners spend an eternity trying to find a horse good enough to run into the Grand National, but for Geoghegan, who resides in Barbados for most of the year, the manner of which he arrived in this position is unconventional to say the least. He said: “The story of how I got into jumping was that I wanted to wind Richard Hannon up, which wasn’t hard by the way. "We were on a charity lunch and my wife was sitting beside Paul and he said I’ve got this horse called DD. She leant across the table, where I was sitting by Richard, and she said, 'Would you like to buy a horse called DD'. “I said that is not a bad idea as I’ve never been on the jumps and by this stage Richard was twitching quite heavily. Anyway we ended up getting the horse and that horse was Dynamite Dollars who won three races in a row at one point, along with coming second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.” Patience is a requirement every owner must have if they want results to go their way, but the fact that Geoghegan can even begin to discuss plans for a tilt at the Grand National is remarkable given a close shave Kandoo Kid endured back at home in Ditcheat. He added: “A lot of guys don’t know this, but after the first time he won over hurdles at Ascot he went down in the box back to Ditcheat, he came out bolted and went over two stone walls. He went into one of the Barber’s garden’s and cut all his insides and he was then off for a year. That is why there is a big gap (in his form). It was a training challenge and Paul has done a brilliant job. “He had 232 days off coming into this race and no other horse in the race today had that length of time off. I think we will have one more race before going for the Grand National, but it is a long way off so we will see what happens.”

A moment to savour for the team

Dreams are what fuel owners to part with their cash, but Geoghegan, who served as the chief executive of HSBC from 2006 until 2010, could be laughing all the way to the bank come May given he also has a potential 2000 Guineas contender in the shape of Treble Tee. He added: “Treble Tee has only run once as he got a chip in his knee. But if he winters well we could look at the Guineas. That would be a lovely double.” Yates having last laugh with The New Lion Plenty mocked owner Darren Yates for splashing out £300,000 on veteran chaser Blaklion and he stunned plenty when shelling out £620,000 Interconnected, who failed to scale the anticipated heights, but it appears the big spending owner has had the last laugh with The New Lion. When you have your own initials embroidered onto your silks you need a good horse to fly the flag and Yates, who owns the Dan Skelton-trained five year old with his wife Annaley, appears to have found one judged by his Saturda success. He said: “We have got a good team this season and hopefully he is one of them. We have got Cherie D’Am as well, who we think is as good a chaser mare that there is about, but we think he is very good. “I find it quite humorous as people don’t know what they are on about. They moaned at me for spending £300,000 on Blaklion, who finished sixth in the Grand National and won two great chases at Haydock. He was just a horse of a lifetime for me. “We called him The New Lion to replace Blaklion and if he is half the horse he was then that would be amazing.”

Harry Skelton and The New Lion are in control