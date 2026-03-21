Newbury review and free video replays as Charisma Cat lands feature for Alan King

A review of the action from Newbury on Saturday as Charisma Cat landed the feature race for Alan King.
Cat gets the cream for King
Charisma Cat landed the valuable Grade 2 BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday for Alan King.
The daughter of Nathaniel was top weight in the £65,000 handicap but she stayed on well to see off Pismo Beach by three-and-a-quarter lengths in the hands of Tom Bellamy.
Shotgun Shirley ran on for third with 9/2 favourite Getawhisky finding nothing for Harry Skelton after travelling into contention like the winner.
Charisma Cat was untidy two out but a good jump at the last sealed matters and she ran on well on the flat for a tidy success.
King said: "Delighted, she's a cracking mare. Always worried to come here with top weight but she's classy and I think the step up in trip has really helped, that's what we were hoping for.
"I wasn't that clever as we finished second at Market Rasen and went up 4lb, but we had to run there to qualify for this.
"I'm delighted for Robert [Waley-Cohen, owner] and the team, a homebred filly, and she's taken a wee bit of time.
"The cheekpieces, she's the most genuine filly but the cheekpieces have just sharpened her jumping up. She was great today on the whole."
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Hope prevails in Hundred Grand Bumper
Lady Hope (33/1) came with a strong late run under Jonathan Burke to land the Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper at Newbury for trainer Hughie Morrison.
It was all change in the final furlong as Bailly's Comet started going backwards after leading two out and Nigel Twiston-Davies' Irish Goodbye came there swinging under Sam Twiston-Davies.
However, there was to be more late drama as Lady Hope and Madam Speaker finished best of all, with Morrison's filly prevailing on her debut by three-quarters-of-a-length.
"It's great I'm delighted," Burke said. "Hughie has been a great supporter of mine and we go back to Not So Sleepy. This was a deep race, all of these horses were bought with this race in mind.
"She was bought by great people, Paul Webber, so it's great.
"She'll have a great future. To her credit every time I asked she kept picking up. She was really tough for her first ever run."
Morrison added: "It's nice to have a proper jumper to train. She's beautifully bred [by Nathaniel out of a Midnight Legend mare], a granddaughter of Lady Rebecca who we all know is exceptional by an exceptional sire of Flat and jumps horses.
"We've always liked her. She obviously stayed it well.
"We had a blip three weeks ago when she was off for a week she had a bruised foot, so to win today is exceptional I think. She's a beautiful mare. Well done to everyone involved, Paul Webber for buying her and it's fantastic for her owner Martin [Hughes] who supports both Flat and jumping so well.
"We all need hundreds of owners like Martin. He's a good winner and a very good loser too."
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