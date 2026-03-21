Newbury review and free video replays as Charisma Cat lands feature for Alan King

Cat gets the cream for King

Charisma Cat landed the valuable Grade 2 BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday for Alan King.

The daughter of Nathaniel was top weight in the £65,000 handicap but she stayed on well to see off Pismo Beach by three-and-a-quarter lengths in the hands of Tom Bellamy.

Shotgun Shirley ran on for third with 9/2 favourite Getawhisky finding nothing for Harry Skelton after travelling into contention like the winner.

Charisma Cat was untidy two out but a good jump at the last sealed matters and she ran on well on the flat for a tidy success.

King said: "Delighted, she's a cracking mare. Always worried to come here with top weight but she's classy and I think the step up in trip has really helped, that's what we were hoping for.

"I wasn't that clever as we finished second at Market Rasen and went up 4lb, but we had to run there to qualify for this.

"I'm delighted for Robert [Waley-Cohen, owner] and the team, a homebred filly, and she's taken a wee bit of time.

"The cheekpieces, she's the most genuine filly but the cheekpieces have just sharpened her jumping up. She was great today on the whole."