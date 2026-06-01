Newbury Monday review and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Newbury on Monday as Richard Hannon introduced a smart-looking juvenile.

Hannon and Dobbs at the double Aperoll threw her hat into the ring to make an appearance on the team Richard Hannon will be sending to Royal Ascot after making a striking impression on her debut at Newbury. The daughter of Ghaiyyath hit the ground running when staying on well in the hands of Pat Dobbs to take the Get 100/1 On England At BetVictor EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes to initiate a quickfire double for the triumphant jockey and trainer. Produced to hit the front during the closing stages of the extended six furlong prize, the Johnny de la Hey-owned 9/4 favourite only needed to be pushed out by Dobbs to defeat recent Yarmouth runner-up Scommessa Sicurra by a length.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Hannon said: “These guys always come down and have a look at the yearlings we have got for sale and this one was one that Johnny’s daughter Claudia fell in love with. “She is an extremely good filly, and she will get further. I’m delighted for everyone. “The Chesham is a race we could look at, but she is an extremely nice filly for a lot of nice races. It is a long year and you have got to think of next year as well. I could give you a list of Group One winners that we have had that didn’t go to Royal Ascot at two. "I’d love to think she could be a Royal Ascot filly though, and she certainly looked it there. That is a decision to make in a week’s time. She is going to want seven furlongs next time though. She is a good filly and those are the ones you want.” River King led his rivals a merry dance on his way to supply the partnership of Hannon and Hobbs with their second winner on the card in the BetVictor Backing England To Win Handicap. Having finished second over 10 furlongs on his return to action, the son of King Of Change appeared to appreciate the drop back down to a mile when making all under Dobbs before prevailing by three and a quarter lengths.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits