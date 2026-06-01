Newbury Monday review and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Newbury on Monday as Richard Hannon introduced a smart-looking juvenile.
Hannon and Dobbs at the double
Aperoll threw her hat into the ring to make an appearance on the team Richard Hannon will be sending to Royal Ascot after making a striking impression on her debut at Newbury.
The daughter of Ghaiyyath hit the ground running when staying on well in the hands of Pat Dobbs to take the Get 100/1 On England At BetVictor EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes to initiate a quickfire double for the triumphant jockey and trainer.
Produced to hit the front during the closing stages of the extended six furlong prize, the Johnny de la Hey-owned 9/4 favourite only needed to be pushed out by Dobbs to defeat recent Yarmouth runner-up Scommessa Sicurra by a length.
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Hannon said: “These guys always come down and have a look at the yearlings we have got for sale and this one was one that Johnny’s daughter Claudia fell in love with.
“She is an extremely good filly, and she will get further. I’m delighted for everyone.
“The Chesham is a race we could look at, but she is an extremely nice filly for a lot of nice races. It is a long year and you have got to think of next year as well. I could give you a list of Group One winners that we have had that didn’t go to Royal Ascot at two.
"I’d love to think she could be a Royal Ascot filly though, and she certainly looked it there. That is a decision to make in a week’s time. She is going to want seven furlongs next time though. She is a good filly and those are the ones you want.”
River King led his rivals a merry dance on his way to supply the partnership of Hannon and Hobbs with their second winner on the card in the BetVictor Backing England To Win Handicap.
Having finished second over 10 furlongs on his return to action, the son of King Of Change appeared to appreciate the drop back down to a mile when making all under Dobbs before prevailing by three and a quarter lengths.
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Hannon said: “It looked like he didn’t get a mile and a quarter last time as he got tired, but he hadn’t run for three hundred and thirty nine days. He is hardly blowing after that, but he is in great nick.
“When he did win at Windsor last time he more or less didn’t go through with it, but he was that much better than him that is why he won.
“Since we cut him last year he has behaved himself well. He had a few complications after that, but we have taken our time and got him back. He has not been straightforward, but now it looks like we are getting the best of him. He was going to improve from his first run because of fitness. He is a very capable horse.”
Rest of the action
Sea Cookie made up for lost time when going one better than on his two previous starts after sticking his head out in tenacious fashion to land the Favourite Things Boosted Daily At BetVictor Maiden Stakes.
There was plenty of drama before the gates had opened in the six furlong contest with original favourite Jellystone Park parting company with jockey Rob Hornby behind the stalls after bolting down to the start. However, there was to be no denying the Tom Clover-trained Dark Angel gelding, who once hitting the front in the six furlong prize went on to score by a length under Cieren Fallon.
Clover said: “We cut him and the poor horse was quite ill as he got a blood infection so he took a bit of time getting over that. We got him back going this year and we just tinkered with his throat as we felt it was holding him back a little. He is still quite babyish, as you can see, as he got to the front quite quickly, and quite easily.
“He pricked his ears in front a bit and had a good wander around so hopefully he will have learnt a lot today.
“There is a good programme for this type of horse. It was nice to see him show a good bit of speed and it was good to get him back as he is a lovely horse. You would imagine at this stage the six furlongs at Goodwood springs to mind quite nicely or six furlongs on the July Course at the July Festival.”
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