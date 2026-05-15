Newbury Lockinge Day World Pool Preview & Tips

So many questions as the World Pool returns to Newbury.
Can multiple G1 winner Notable Speech give Godolphin a tenth Lockinge?
Is Damysus as good as he looked at HQ?
Will cheekpieces help The Lion In Winter break his G1 duck?
Does a hefty G1 penalty make life trickier than the market suggests for Kalpana?
Can Albert restore his bruised reputation?
And what’s the best way to play four tough handicaps?
Royal Ascot clues will come thick and fast on an eight-race card, so let’s hope the following hints prove helpful.
Damysus and Speech to have a major say
A five-runner opener (1.25) isn’t going to quicken the World Pool pulse but don’t be surprised if Arabian Force – who came home strongly in a tactical Longchamp listed race on his reappearance – gives Kalpana more to do than the market suggests.
It’s hard to get a firm handle on a Fillies’ Trial (2.00) with only six runners, but things hot up considerably thereafter and the Lockinge (2.35) is a belter, with Mississippi River set to make the pace in a race containing at least six plausible winners.
Maybe a fast pace (and headgear) will bring the best out of The Lion In Winter and maybe Zeus Olympios will come on a bundle for his Sandown reappearance.
However, DAMYSUS and NOTABLE SPEECH look the pair to focus on.
Damysus left a striking impression on his Newmarket reappearance, making solid G3 rivals look like second raters, and the return to a mile shouldn’t pose him any problems.
He looks well worth his place at G1 level on that evidence and Notable Speech provides strong backup as a saver and Quinella option.
True, the 2024 Guineas winner finished only fourth on this day last year and he can get found out in tactical contests, as he showed when caught in heavy traffic on his reappearance at Keeneland last month.
But a peak-form Notable Speech – the one who dominated the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar last November – remains a world-class miler. And this year’s Lockinge might set up to suit him ideally.
Einstein A Go-Go
Several Commonwealth Cup possibles head the market in the Carnarvon Stakes (3.10) and all have questions to answer of one sort or another.
Middle Park hero Wise Approach has a G1 penalty after an underwhelming Ascot reappearance, while Lowther winner Royal Fixation isn’t very big and needs to prove she’s trained on having changed hands (and yards) for less than seemed likely since last year.
All things considered, ALBERT EINSTEIN looks the safe call.
Expectations have lowered somewhat since Aidan waxed lyrical about this powerful colt in the early spring, but it’s far too early to give up on him.
With hindsight, tackling hardened older horses on deep ground at the Curragh after a long break in March was an odd decision.
Another 1400m defeat followed in last month’s Greenham, but Albert shaped like he’s ready to run to a mark of 110 in keeping on for third. He’s bound to go well back at 1200m here and Song of The Clyde – who returned with a fine effort in handicap company at HQ – looks the type who could fly under the WP radar at long odds.
Mezcala poised to punch an Ascot ticket
Now to the second half of the card and four handicaps that make varying appeal.
I’m not sure the London Gold Cup (3.45) is as deep as it often is, while the reliable Addison Grey and Far Above Dream look a reasonable pair against the field in an open HKJC World Pool Handicap at 4.20.
But the last two races on the card make more appeal as punting mediums.
Several leading fancies for the 5.00 could do with going very close to book a place in the Royal Hunt Cup, including last year’s Cambridgeshire runner-up INDALO.
Roger Varian’s gelding looks a likely lad for Quinella purposes, along with the progressive BLUE RC and the reliable CLASSIC, but the lightly raced MEZCALA heads the short list after a commanding Donny reappearance win.
Jack Channon’s gelding bounded clear after travelling powerfully in that Spring Mile. The form is working out strongly and, with further improvement likely, he looks one of the most interesting handicappers on the entire card.
Lastly on Lockinge day, a quick word on the finale at 5.40.
The handicapper looks to have been generous in leaving LOST SIGNAL on a rating of 89 after his fine second when conceding 3lb to a smart Godolphin prospect at Newmarket. A bold bid looks highly likely as he steps into handicap company, while CHAPTER was on the up last autumn and is one to note at much longer odds as he returns from a break.