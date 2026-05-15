Newbury Lockinge Day World Pool Preview & Tips

So many questions as the World Pool returns to Newbury.

Can multiple G1 winner Notable Speech give Godolphin a tenth Lockinge? Is Damysus as good as he looked at HQ? Will cheekpieces help The Lion In Winter break his G1 duck? Does a hefty G1 penalty make life trickier than the market suggests for Kalpana? Can Albert restore his bruised reputation? And what’s the best way to play four tough handicaps? Royal Ascot clues will come thick and fast on an eight-race card, so let’s hope the following hints prove helpful.

Damysus and Speech to have a major say

Damysus is out on his own in the Earl Of Sefton

A five-runner opener (1.25) isn’t going to quicken the World Pool pulse but don’t be surprised if Arabian Force – who came home strongly in a tactical Longchamp listed race on his reappearance – gives Kalpana more to do than the market suggests. It’s hard to get a firm handle on a Fillies’ Trial (2.00) with only six runners, but things hot up considerably thereafter and the Lockinge (2.35) is a belter, with Mississippi River set to make the pace in a race containing at least six plausible winners. Maybe a fast pace (and headgear) will bring the best out of The Lion In Winter and maybe Zeus Olympios will come on a bundle for his Sandown reappearance. However, DAMYSUS and NOTABLE SPEECH look the pair to focus on. Damysus left a striking impression on his Newmarket reappearance, making solid G3 rivals look like second raters, and the return to a mile shouldn’t pose him any problems. He looks well worth his place at G1 level on that evidence and Notable Speech provides strong backup as a saver and Quinella option. True, the 2024 Guineas winner finished only fourth on this day last year and he can get found out in tactical contests, as he showed when caught in heavy traffic on his reappearance at Keeneland last month. But a peak-form Notable Speech – the one who dominated the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar last November – remains a world-class miler. And this year’s Lockinge might set up to suit him ideally. Einstein A Go-Go

Will Albert Einstein win at Newbury?