Newbury Friday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Newbury.
Regent's Stroll survived a scare at the second last to make a winning start to his career over timber at Newbury.
Unbeaten in two bumpers and bought for 660,000 guineas to stay in the Paul Nicholls ranks at the Chris Giles dispersal sale, the 4/11 favourite impressed with how well he travelled and jumped for the majority of the contest.
However he got the penultimate obstacle all wrong, but stayed upright and was able to regather himself and pull nine-and-a-half lengths clear of main market rival Good And Clever under hands and heels riding from Harry Cobden.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 from 25s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The same team completed a quickfire double when Kalif Du Berlais won the Coral Racing Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
A faller on his chasing debut at Carlisle, the promising four-year-old went to the front three out but had to dig deep to see off the persistent challenge of Tedley.
However the 10/11 favourite found plenty under the Cobden drive after the last to come out on top by three-quarters-of-a-length.
Nicholls said: “He will go up in trip one day, but he is only four. He has had a pretty tough 18 days as he went all the way up to Carlisle and had a horrific fall, which amazed me how he got over it.
"We have done a lot of schooling with him since and now I can back off him a bit and find another race in a month or so for him somewhere. He will get two and a half miles, but being a four year old I don’t see any reason to go too far up in trip yet, but he does gallop strong. He jumped brilliantly today.
“He was a bit unlucky the other day. He was a bit fresh and he tried to come up where the horse in front did, as he has got a lot of scope. The first day we schooled him after that fall you could tell he had learnt from it as he was clever.
“The first time I ran Master Minded he did the same thing at the first ditch at Exeter. He was a bit brave and slammed straight into it, but those good horses learn.
“He is a shell of a horse as he is only four and he can only improve. We just need to look after him. I loved the attitude he showed at the end as he dug deep and kept galloping. He is learning all the time.”
