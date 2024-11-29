Newbury Friday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Newbury.

Stroll survives scare Regent's Stroll survived a scare at the second last to make a winning start to his career over timber at Newbury. Unbeaten in two bumpers and bought for 660,000 guineas to stay in the Paul Nicholls ranks at the Chris Giles dispersal sale, the 4/11 favourite impressed with how well he travelled and jumped for the majority of the contest. However he got the penultimate obstacle all wrong, but stayed upright and was able to regather himself and pull nine-and-a-half lengths clear of main market rival Good And Clever under hands and heels riding from Harry Cobden. Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 from 25s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Kalif gets it right this time The same team completed a quickfire double when Kalif Du Berlais won the Coral Racing Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. A faller on his chasing debut at Carlisle, the promising four-year-old went to the front three out but had to dig deep to see off the persistent challenge of Tedley. However the 10/11 favourite found plenty under the Cobden drive after the last to come out on top by three-quarters-of-a-length.

