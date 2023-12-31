New Year’s Day Handicap Chase preview: Stage Star the class act according to Paul Nicholls

A trip to Ireland for the Grade One Savills Chase at Leopardstown had been mentioned for the son of Fame And Glory, however the Ditcheat handler has opted to keep Stage Star, who will turn eight on New Year’s Day, closer to home for the £100,000 Premier Handicap.

After running out the winner of the Grade One Turners Novices’ Chase at The Festival on his penultimate start last season, the Owners Group-owned gelding then trailed home last of five runners at the same level in the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

Stage Star returned to winning ways on his seasonal debut with a tenacious success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the November Meeting at Cheltenham to take make it three wins from as many appearances over fences at the Home of Jump Racing.

And having reported Stage Star to have been in fine form at home since that victory Nicholls is confident of another big run in the extended two-and-a-half-mile test.

Nicholls said: “There weren’t too many options to be honest with you so we thought we would have a look at this.

“It is only a small field for a £100,000 handicap, but he has got to go somewhere before the Ryanair Chase and this is the perfect race for him. I’m glad we didn’t go over to Ireland as it looked like it was going to be a hell of a hot race. I thought let’s come here instead as he likes it at Cheltenham and he has won around there before.

“He schooled well on Friday, and he worked yesterday morning (Saturday), but it has been pretty much routine stuff since the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

“He loves it around there. I’ve no idea why, although he does like going left-handed. We have to run somewhere as he can’t stand in his box until the Cheltenham Festival and this race works out well for him.”