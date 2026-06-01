New St Leger trials day announced at Doncaster

The fixture will be headlined by the £80,000 Betfred St Leger Trial Novice Stakes, a Class 2 contest run over one mile and four furlongs.

The winner will receive free entry at the initial entry stage to the 2026 Betfred St Leger, providing an incentive for connections of potential Classic contenders. The race will also offer emerging staying prospects the opportunity to prove themselves at the course, ahead of the landmark 250th running of Britain’s oldest Classic.

The card will also feature the ⁠£50,000 Betfred Champagne Trial EBF Novice Stakes run over seven furlongs. Both contests will be shown live on ITV Racing as the anticipation starts to build ahead of the Leger Festival.

This year’s Betfred St Leger Festival runs from Thursday September 10 to Sunday September 13. The Betfred St Leger takes place in its usual slot on Saturday September 12.

The 2026 renewal is already shaping up to be another compelling contest, with the likes of Benvenuto Cellini, Item and Raaheeb among the potential runners at this early stage of the season.

Last year’s renewal was won by Scandinavia who got the better of Rahiebb in an epic tussle on Town Moor to hand trainer Aidan O’Brien a ninth win in the race. O’Brien will be searching for a fourth consecutive Betfred St Leger this year, a feat which has never been achieved in the post-war era.

The Betfred Champagne Stakes has been won by a host of big names in recent years including multiple Group 1 winners Too Darn Hot (2018), Chaldean (2022) and last years winner Puerto Rico (2025).

Doncaster Racecourse Clerk of the Course, David Attwood, said, “We are delighted to announce these additions to our summer programme.

"We hope that these two Trial races will develop into opportunities for horses with an eye on the Betfred St Leger Festival.”