New initiative as £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup launches at Cheltenham on Friday

The most lucrative jockey competition in the world launches at Cheltenham on Friday.

The David Power Jockeys' Cup (DPJC) has a record-breaking £1.5 million prize fund and takes a simple league-style format. Riders collect points by finishing in the first four in ITV-televised races and the competition runs from day one of the Cheltenham’s November Meeting through to the Friday of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree. £500,000 is on offer to the leading jockey, with £200,000 for second place, £100,000 for third, and rewards reaching down through the top ten. Trainers, racing staff, and the two leading conditional jockeys also have dedicated prizes. The DPJC is backed by the Flutter Group – parent company of Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Betfair and they have joined forces with the Professional Jockeys Association, ITV Racing, the British Horseracing Authority, Great British Racing, the Jockey Club, and Racecourse Media Group. The season-long showdown is launched in memory of legendary bookmaker David Power, co-founder of Paddy Power, and honours his lifelong love for Jumps racing and his commitment to making the sport accessible, putting jockeys at the forefront and fans closer to the excitement. According to Flutter Group research, nearly 45% of Britons say they’d follow racing more closely if races were easier to watch, with 38% wanting more behind-the-scenes access to jockeys’ stories. This format brings jockeys to the forefront with unrivalled media access making up a key component of the initiative designed to capture fresh fan interest.

Champion jockey Harry Cobden is firmly behind the concept, saying: “This season is set to be very exciting, and I can’t wait to be part of the inaugural David Power Jockeys' Cup. “It’s a huge amount on offer and I’m sure will create some great competition as we’ll all be trying to win as many of those ITV races as we can.” Harry Skelton added: “This is a new pinnacle in the sport. There’s nothing quite like the adrenaline of competing with the best. This is our chance to put it all on the line, win a transformative amount of money, and honour the legacy of a true racing legend. I couldn’t be more excited to get started." Rachael Blackmore added: "It’s great to see this level of innovation and investment in racing, particularly towards jockeys. The prizes on offer are incredible. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of the sport.” Ian Brown, CEO of Flutter Group, said: "The David Power Jockeys' Cup is a game-changer for Jumps racing, bringing fans closer to the action and celebrating the incredible skill of our jockeys. "With the largest prize pot for any jockeys' competition in the world, we’re proud to honour David Power’s legacy and bring a fresh level of excitement and accessibility to the sport. This Cup is all about inspiring a new generation of racing fans and creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved." Paddy Power, David’s son and a Brand Ambassador at Flutter Group himself, said: “It’s incredibly moving to see his name remembered this way, and I know he’d be chuffed to bits watching the jockeys battle it out for glory. This season, fans are in for a real treat - heart-stopping races, fierce rivalries, and a chance to cheer on the legends of tomorrow. Dad always believed in innovation and making the sport accessible for everyone.”

Horse Racing Podcast: Cheltenham November Meeting Preview

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport stated: "Anything that adds to the excitement of the Jumps season is always welcomed by ITV Racing. We’re pleased to be able to get involved and support this and look forward to some great competitive racing on our screens every weekend.”" There are also prizes for the trainer and racing staff of the stable which provides most winners of ITV jumps races to the relevant jockey, starting off at £50,000 for the top jockey’s associated stable. Paul Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at the National Trainers Federation, commented: “This is just the type of initiative we need if we are to increase public interest in our sport and those who participate in it. Although the main focus will be on the jockeys, the offering of prizes for trainers and their staff will also create plenty of competition amongst yards throughout and will make for some great stories.”

Overview of the David Power Jockeys' Cup (DPJC) The DPJC runs across British jumps racing’s core season, featuring a record-breaking £1.5 million prize fund. Running from Cheltenham’s November Meeting on 15 November 2024 to Aintree’s Grand National Festival on 4 April 2025, the DPJC will showcase top jockeys and thrilling rivalries on ITV. League Format The DPJC’s points-based league allows fans to track jockey standings throughout the season. Points are awarded in ITV races based on finishing position: 1st place earns 10 points, 2nd place 8 points, 3rd place 6 points, and 4th place 4 points. Prize Structure The DPJC offers rewards through the top 10 jockeys, with additional prizes for trainers, racing staff, and conditional jockeys. Highlights include: First Place: £500,000 for the winning jockey, with £50,000 each for the trainer and racing staff (of the yard that provides most winners of British ITV jumps races to the relevant jockey during the competition period)

Second Place: £200,000 for the jockey, plus £20,000 for both the trainer and racing staff (of the yard that provides most winners of British ITV jumps races to the relevant jockey during the competition period).

Leading Conditional Jockey. Prize: £25,000, with further rewards extending to supporting teams (as above).