Navan Sunday review & free video replays

Hogan weaves the old magic to win with Cast A Spell

Veteran trainer Tom Hogan was delighted to be back in the winner’s enclosure at Navan after Cast A Spell ran down the odds-on Qualimita under 5lb claimer Cian Quirke to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle.

A maiden winner on the Flat in Killarney in October, Hogan’s six-year-old was last seen finishing third in a Listed event over obstacles at Cork.

Hogan – who will always be associated with multiple Group One-winning sprinter Gordon Lord Byron – said: “It took a long time to get into her act jumping. She got brought down one day schooling in Thurles and she didn’t forget it for a long time.

“The last day she ran in Cork, she was actually heavily in season when she got her black type, and we didn’t know until afterwards. We knew that she was a lot better mare than ran in Cork. She was faultless there today and she has the talent.

“She always runs with the handbrake a bit half-on, so there is a lot more there than she gives. I found those type of horses will always win plenty of races. She might not win every day, but she will win more nice races.”

He added: “It is great to win, as I only have a couple of horses. It is great to get a race like this, in a place like this, at a festival like this. We will keep an eye on other festivals.”

Total control on debut

Total Look shaped as a useful prospect in winning the Bar One Racing “Price Boosts Across All Channels” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

The highest-rated runner on the Flat of the 11 starters, the Gavin Cromwell-trained three-year-old travelled nicely for Keith Donoghue as Star Runner made it in front and moved stylishly to the lead running towards the final flight.

Beyond Your Dreams markedly reduced the 11/4 favourite’s advantage close home, but Total Look was a solid half-length to the good.

Cromwell said: “We bought him as a yearling to go juvenile hurdling in the long-term, so everything is after working out to plan – it doesn’t often happen like that!

“He’s a lovely horse going forward – he has plenty of size and scope and should keep improving. A very athletic type of horse. He is (ground versatile), but I’d say that is beautiful ground for him and he will handle softer ground as well.

“Still a very immature horse, but that leaves you plenty of improvement. I don’t really have many juveniles to run. Obviously, Hello Neighbour is an exciting one as well.

“I’d say it (Fairyhouse) is probably too soon, but I wouldn’t rule anything out.”