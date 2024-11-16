Navan review and free video replays | Kennedy and Elliott strike

A round-up of the action and free video replays from Navan on Saturday.
Gordon Elliott’s Wingmen got his hurdling career off to a pleasing start when taking the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle at Navan.
The six-year-old is a point-to-point winner whose bumper spell resulted in two wins and a place from three attempts.
Under Jack Kennedy he was the 8-15 favourite to get off the mark on his first go over obstacles and duly did so, pulling clear from the field alongside Henry de Bromhead’s Forty Coats and prevailing by three lengths.
“It was a good performance, I thought, because he went a little bit right the whole way,” said Elliott.
“Jack said when he let him on a bit he was better, and he was half-idling in the home straight. He’s a smart horse, so we’ll see where we go. Maybe he will go the other way around. He’s a big chasing horse, he’s a horse for next year really.
“He has (a fair engine) and they pulled well clear of the third. He (Kennedy) said he won snug.”
Kennedy added: “First time over hurdles and I’d say there is improvement, maybe over a longer trip.”
Betfair left Wigmen unchanged at 33/1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Hurdle in March.
Bleu De Vassy was much the best when winning the Bar One Racing For Auction Novice Hurdle.
Elliott’s five-year-old was the 4/6 favourite after taking his hurdles debut by a huge 25 lengths last time out at Fairyhouse.
He had some bumper form prior to that and was the chosen mount of Cullentra stable jockey Jack Kennedy over stablemate Patter Merchant.
At Grade Three level the Gigginstown-owned bay travelled like a dream throughout the race and had no problem in pulling away from the field to score by a comfortable five lengths.
“I was impressed with him in Fairyhouse, but we weren’t sure how good a race it was. You have to be impressed with what he did there.” said Elliott.
“Jack said he didn’t mind that ground. We were running him last year on heavy ground and I couldn’t understand why he was getting beaten. I was disappointed in a few bumpers last year. Maybe he doesn’t want it as soft as that.
“I’d say he is a good horse and he looks nice. He travels with a lot of pace.”
When asked about a tilt at the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, the trainer added: “He’s in it, but it might come a bit soon.”
