Navan review and free video replays | Kennedy and Elliott strike

Gordon Elliott’s Wingmen got his hurdling career off to a pleasing start when taking the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle at Navan.

The six-year-old is a point-to-point winner whose bumper spell resulted in two wins and a place from three attempts.

Under Jack Kennedy he was the 8-15 favourite to get off the mark on his first go over obstacles and duly did so, pulling clear from the field alongside Henry de Bromhead’s Forty Coats and prevailing by three lengths.

“It was a good performance, I thought, because he went a little bit right the whole way,” said Elliott.

“Jack said when he let him on a bit he was better, and he was half-idling in the home straight. He’s a smart horse, so we’ll see where we go. Maybe he will go the other way around. He’s a big chasing horse, he’s a horse for next year really.

“He has (a fair engine) and they pulled well clear of the third. He (Kennedy) said he won snug.”

Kennedy added: “First time over hurdles and I’d say there is improvement, maybe over a longer trip.”

Betfair left Wigmen unchanged at 33/1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Hurdle in March.