National Hunt season review: David Ord on his season on the road

A journey that began on an early October train from Wakefield Westgate to Cheltenham Spa, ended with a torrid drive from Aintree to the Ealing Premier Inn in driving rain.

But as I dust down the Panama and clean the brogues for what lies ahead over the next six months, I have to say the Flat season has some act to follow.

Because it wasn’t just the big spring festivals that shone this time around.

It was the campaign in which Dan Skelton found the key to winning the trainers’ title. It wasn’t about strengthening his hand for the Cheltenham and Aintree, saving ammunition for a last day showdown at Sandown. No turning up at the OK Corral with a water pistol as some mused last April.

To beat Willie Mullins he had to be out of sight before the reigning champ dusted down his map of England, Scotland and Wales on the morning after the Randox Grand National.

And my, did he manage it.