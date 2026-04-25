Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord: My jumps season reflections

National Hunt season review: David Ord on his season on the road

Sporting Life Plus
Sun April 26, 2026 · 2h ago

One of the many privileges of my job is a ringside seat for much of the National Hunt season.

A journey that began on an early October train from Wakefield Westgate to Cheltenham Spa, ended with a torrid drive from Aintree to the Ealing Premier Inn in driving rain.

But as I dust down the Panama and clean the brogues for what lies ahead over the next six months, I have to say the Flat season has some act to follow.

Because it wasn’t just the big spring festivals that shone this time around.

It was the campaign in which Dan Skelton found the key to winning the trainers’ title. It wasn’t about strengthening his hand for the Cheltenham and Aintree, saving ammunition for a last day showdown at Sandown. No turning up at the OK Corral with a water pistol as some mused last April.

To beat Willie Mullins he had to be out of sight before the reigning champ dusted down his map of England, Scotland and Wales on the morning after the Randox Grand National.

And my, did he manage it.

Tristan Durrell celebrates as Panic Attack wins the Coral Gold Cup
Tristan Durrell celebrates as Panic Attack wins the Coral Gold Cup
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING