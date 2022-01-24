Rebecca Curtis’ promising novice chaser Pats Fancy is pencilled in for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after an impressive start to his career over fences.
The seven-year-old was a taking winner at Chepstow on December 27, claiming a novice handicap chase by 11 lengths in what was his third start over fences.
Fourth on his chasing debut at the same track in early November, he then went on to win next time out, again at Chepstow, leaving him with a record of two from three over the bigger obstacles.
An Exeter novices’ chase is the next target for the bay, with the three-mile-six-furlong National Hunt Chase in March the ultimate target this season.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He’s in really good form since his last two runs,” Curtis said.
“We plan to run him now on February 2 at Exeter, there’s a three-mile novice chase there. We’re going to use that as a prep run and then he’ll just go straight to Cheltenham for the National Hunt Chase."
Pats Fancy’s form so far has earned him favourable comparisons to Teaforthree, Curtis’ popular staying chaser who won the National Hunt Chase in 2012 and was also sired by Oscar.
"I’ve always thought he’d stay. He reminds me very much of Teaforthree actually, who we won it with back in 2012," she said.
"They’re very similar and by the same sire. He jumps really well, Pats Fancy, and I think he’ll stay so he should be ideal for the race.
“He’s a big horse, he was a bit weak but the older he’s got, the stronger he’s got, so hopefully he will keep improving.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.