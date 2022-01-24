Rebecca Curtis’ promising novice chaser Pats Fancy is pencilled in for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after an impressive start to his career over fences.

The seven-year-old was a taking winner at Chepstow on December 27, claiming a novice handicap chase by 11 lengths in what was his third start over fences. Fourth on his chasing debut at the same track in early November, he then went on to win next time out, again at Chepstow, leaving him with a record of two from three over the bigger obstacles. An Exeter novices’ chase is the next target for the bay, with the three-mile-six-furlong National Hunt Chase in March the ultimate target this season.

