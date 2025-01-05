Naas Sunday review & replays

Fun Fun Fun was smoothly over the last and coasted home to score by seven and a half lengths from the running-on Karia Des Blaises (11/2) for Paul Townend, with 20/1 chance Irish Emery having to settle for third under Danny Mullins.

Ridden by the trainer's son, Patrick, in the silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the daughter of Martaline made all the running and, after coming wide into the home straight, was still travelling powerfully at the final fence where nearest pursuer Iris Emery made a mistake.

The winner was cut to 16/1 (from 25/1) for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Patrick Mullins, who bred the winner, said on Racing TV: "It's very unusual and gives you a great kick. Simon and Isaac generously let me ride her. She's bred for it, the pedigree is all chasing, but when I sold her - she's only 15.3 or so - I said maybe she wouldn't jump a fence but she has the heart and scope to do it.

"She's schooled very well at home. She's not very big and knows she's not very big. But she was very clever, I think the fences are going to settle her more and she'll be a better chaser than she was a hurdler."

“She jumped well for a mare having her first run. She jumped the fifth last very well and got two lengths there which changed the race,” said Willie Mullins.

“The Opera Hat back here next month could be a possibility.

“Karia Des Blaises jumped indifferently, which left her with too much to do, but she’ll get her turn and Iris Emery ran a cracker.”

The champion trainer went on to complete a treble on the card, with Ile Atlantique (15/8) impressing in the Grade Two Racing Post Novice Chase before Joystick clung on for victory in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners Irish EBF Maiden Hurdle.

In deteriorating conditions, the 5/6 favourite had his rivals on the stretch from a long way out and while Honesty Policy finished with gusto, Joystick had just enough in hand to prevail by half a length.

“He's a nice jumper and a real nice galloper,” Mullins added.

“I think he wants a longer trip but on that ground, he was well able to keep up a good pace the whole way. Stamina was coming into play in those conditions.

“He’s a horse that you would be looking forward to going chasing with next season."

With heavy snow reducing visibility, Light Up The Dark was an appropriately named winner of the concluding Fifty Stars At Sunnyhill Stud (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race for Joseph O’Brien.

The previously unraced four-year-old justified 2/1 favouritism with a seven-length success in the hands of John Gleeson, who said: “It was a nice performance. Obviously it was very tough conditions but she did it very well.

“They are only four-year-olds and it’s early days for them, but you would have to be very pleased with her.”