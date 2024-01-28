Naas Sunday review and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the rest of the action from Naas on Sunday where Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott were among the winners.

Zarak The Brave got back on track by claiming a straightforward victory in the Grade Three Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle. Paul Townend was last of the four runners aboard the 2/5 favourite approaching the turn for home but then made a forward move to track pacemaker Telmesomethinggirl entering the straight. Two smooth jumps put the five-year-old in control and he kept on well enough to prevail by a length and a quarter. The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned gelding showed plenty of promise last season when placed behind stablemates Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau in Grade One events at Punchestown and Auteuil. He picked up a valuable prize when landing the Galway Hurdle but was found to be all wrong after being pulled up as a long odds-on favourite for a three-runner Tipperary contest in October. Trainer Willie Mullins said: “It’s nice to put that bad run in Tipperary behind him and we felt he’d been doing things nice at home. He might need a longer trip, as he’s getting settled now compared to what he used to be like. I’m very pleased to get him back on track. “He’s only in the Champion Hurdle (at Cheltenham) and I’m not sure if he’ll go there. We might look at a few of the Graded races at Fairyhouse over Easter.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mullins also has Impaire Et Passe for Zarak The Brave’s owners and he is set for action as part of the Closutton squad for the Dublin Racing Festival. Mullins added: “We’ll work the horses during the week and decide then what we will do next weekend. “Impaire Et Passe will run in the Irish Champion Hurdle along with State Man and probably Echoes In Rain.” Jasmin De Vaux carried the same double-green colours to a wide-margin victory for Mullins and son Patrick in the Lengthen The Odds At BetVictor INH Flat Race. The French import was an easy point-to-point winner at Loughanmore in April and again had things all his own way here, only having to be nudged out in the final furlong to oblige by 15 lengths at 4/11. Mullins said: “He’s booked his ticket on the box (for Cheltenham) after that! He looks a nice acquisition for Simon and Isaac. “It looked like there was plenty of pace on from the very beginning and horses that run around Naas in that kind of style on this ground usually end up good racehorses. I’m very happy with him.” Jasmin De Vaux was cut from 16/1 to 7/1 for the Champion Bumper by Paddy Power, who are offering a non-runner money-back concession.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ndaawi looked a nice prospect for Gordon Elliott when cruising to victory in the Download The BetVictor App Maiden Hurdle as a 10/11 market leader. Jack Kennedy sent his mount a dozen lengths clear after a fine leap at the final flight and was able to ease down well before the finish, eventually obliging by a comfortable two and a half. Once a Group One runner in France for Andrew Balding as a two-year-old, the son of Cracksman was cut from 14/1 to 10/1 with Betfair for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. Elliott beamed: “It was a good performance and he jumped well. His form was good and we knew he’d improved from the last day. He was entitled to do that. "He’ll go for the Boodles at Cheltenham.” Cleatus Poolaw finished strongly to make it a double for Elliott and Kennedy when claiming the I.N.H Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, scoring by eight lengths at 11/2. “He’s a grand, honest horse and probably a chaser in the making – whatever he does this year will be a bonus,” said Elliott. “He stays well and I’d say it would be no problem for him to step right up to three miles.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!