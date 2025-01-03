Naas Sunday preview: Patrick Mullins on Jasmin De Vaux

Patrick Mullins is hoping Jasmin De Vaux’s jumping will stand up to the test in Sunday’s Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.
He was aboard the six-year-old for his Weatherbys Champion Bumper win at Cheltenham in March but on Sunday rides stablemate Supersundae, one of four runners for the Closutton team.
Mullins told Sporting Life: “We all know Jasmin De Vaux has an engine from what he did in the Champion Bumper last year but he isn’t the most natural jumper. He won despite his jumping in Navan, but the form has worked out quite well with a few of those in behind coming out to win since.
“But his jumping is going to be a concern, and I just wonder if he’s a horse who is going to improve with more and more racing. He has done plenty of schooling since Navan and has got better but there’s still room for improvement.
“So, I think Supasundae could be over-priced. I thought he had a fantastic run in the Sky Bet Supreme last year. I rode him and if we hadn’t missed the second last, I think we could have just been touching fourth place. He lost his back legs at the back of that flight.
“Obviously he hasn’t run yet this season, but he has been in plenty long enough and is ready to go so I wouldn’t be ruling him out.
“Plontier and Spasiba are probably going to have to step up but they’re two nice horses, hard fit from being Flat campaigned, and if there’s any collapse in the principals then they could pick up the pieces.
“Look, Jasmin De Vaux is the one of ours with the most ability, but I think Supasundae’s jumping will make it very interesting.”
The Racing Post Novice Chase at 1.25 is another mouthwatering clash with Ile Atlantique squaring off against Inthepocket and Firefox but Mullins is frustrated that the trio are running at Naas on Sunday.
“It’s a fantastic race but these horses should have been running at Leopardstown in a Grade One instead of them coming here for less prize money,” he said.
“I think HRI have done a lot of good things, but I don’t think getting rid of the two-mile Grade One at Christmas was a good idea. I think Ballyburn could have been taking on these horses there, where it deserves to be - at Leopardstown - on St Stephen’s Day and on RTE for Grade One money.
“Anyway, this is a fantastic race, and I think the track will suit Ile Atlantique. He just got run down in the Lawlor’s last year but like we’ve always hoped, chasing seems to have improved him. I think the tongue strap has probably helped as well.
“He’s going to be a better chaser than he was a hurdler but Firefox and Inthepocket have achieved more over hurdles so it’s up to us to get to them, not the other way round. We’re happy with our horse though and expecting a big run.”
