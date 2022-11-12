Boodles hero Brazil back to winning ways

Brazil took full advantage of a mistake at the second-last by Fil Dor to win the Pre-Order @ IrishRacingYearbook.com Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas.

Winner of the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Brazil went on to finish third in Grade One company at Aintree. He did have the benefit of race fitness on his side having finished second to Champ Kiely at Tipperary, while Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor was having his first run of the campaign.

There was little between the pair heading to two out with Padraig Roche’s Brazil (15/8) perhaps travelling marginally the better, but when Fil Dor dived at the flight he handed the initiative to Brazil and despite sticking to his task, went down by three and a half lengths.

Roche said of the Mark Walsh-ridden winner: “He was getting weight and the other horse making a mistake at the second-last helped us, but it’s great to get another win out of him.

“He kept going well. On pedigree all he does is stay as he’s a half-brother to Capri and a lovely horse to have. He jumped well and stays well. I’ll leave plans to JP (McManus) and Frank (Berry).”

Diamond survives scare

Those who backed Ashroe Diamond into 4/9 favouritism were made to sweat before Paul Townend eventually got in the clear to beat the boys in the Cavan Developments Home Builders Supporting St Marys GAA Maiden Hurdle.

“Paul said she was a little bit fresh but jumped very well. She had a little blow, but toughed it out well at the end,” said David Casey, representing winning trainer Willie Mullins.

“I don’t think there is a mares’ race for a while so she came here. She didn’t have to give away the allowance being a bumper winner coming here today.

“There is a nice mares’ novice in Thurles before Christmas that she could go for, but all those races are open to her.

“Her long-term aim is going to be the Mares’ Novice (Cheltenham) and hopefully she will stay in one piece.”

De Bromhead among the winners

Henry de Bromhead’s Hiddenvalley Lake (5/2) made a taking racecourse debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore.

“He’s a fine horse and has been working well,” said De Bromehad. “He looked like he’d win his point-to-point when he got carried out and in fairness Robert Acheson (owner, Robcour) identified him.

“He’s green, but is a grand horse and stays well. We’ll keep finding out about him and I’m delighted that he’s won there.”