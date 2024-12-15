Naas Grade One firmly in Gordon Elliott’s sights for The Yellow Clay

Gordon Elliott is taking aim at the Grade One Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on January 5, with The Yellow Clay among his entries.
A smart bumper performer last year, The Yellow Clay has taken well to hurdles this term and is already unbeaten in three outings.
He handled the step up in grade last time out to win the Navan Novice Hurdle and while it was only a narrow victory, the eventual second Fleur In The Park was given a very good ride from front.
Elliott also has Bleu De Vassy, unbeaten over hurdles, Royal Bond runner-up Romeo Coolio and Wingmen, who finished second at Cheltenham on Friday engaged.
“We definitely plan to have at least one runner in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle, if not two runners,” Elliott confirmed.
“The Yellow Clay was good over the same trip at Navan the other day and this might be a good place to go with him and Wingmen would probably be well suited to two and a half miles around Naas as well, so we have options.
“It’s always a good day at Naas and a race we’ve had a bit of luck in before so we’ll see what happens over Christmas and have another crack at it with at least one of our runners. We’re lucky to have four nice horses to enter in it.”
Ballygunner Castle, Jasmin De Vaux, Karniquet and Salvator Mundi are among Willie Mullins’ entries while Henry de Bromhead’s Butch Cassidy is another exciting prospect.
