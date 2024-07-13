My Pension Expert July Cup report and replay: Mill Stream strikes

Mill Stream was tipped at 12/1 by Ben Linfoot in his Saturday verdict column and was a fourth winner on the afternoon for Buick and a second for winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam.

Vandeek (4/1) took third ahead of Art Power with the well-backed 11/8 favourite Inisherin back in fifth, staying on late having struggled to find the pace to keep his prominent early pitch.

Inside the final two furlongs 22/1 outsider Swingalong looked set to spring a surprise but in the colours of former trainer Peter Harris and under a strong William Buick ride, the winner wore him down in the dying strides to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

The betting market suggested that the Group One contest was booked to be a shootout between three-year-olds Inisherin and Vandeek but in the end it was two seasoned gunslingers who fought out the finish.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “He’s been such a good horse. He’s obviously a Duke Of York winner where he did well to win and he ran well at Ascot but we felt he had a bit more to give.

“Jane and the team convinced me he was a better horse today and he duly was. That bit of rain we had really suited him and he’s so genuine, he really wants it and puts his head out.

“It’s so well deserved, it’s my first July Cup and I’m absolutely thrilled. He’s always been a good horse; Jane has always had massive belief in him.”

Day to savour for Harris

A smiling Harris added: “It’s a great relief, we’ve been struggling to win one (a Group One) for a while and it was a close-run thing. On the gallops he’s exactly the same, he’ll do what’s necessary and no more.

“The ground went in our favour so I was reasonably hopeful. We had the right man on board and it’s a great day for Jane. It’s very near my top day too. I did once train and breed a Group One winner so that has to be the top.”

Chapple-Hyam said: “It was hard at Ascot to take the third but to come out and win at our local track is good, I’m thrilled.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of speed up front and you leave it to William at the end of the day. He’s the master and knows the horse well now. He just thought they might burn up a bit and you look at the halfway stage and see they’re doing ten and change so he just had to sit, wait and pounce which he did.

“Inisherin was very impressive at Ascot and maybe back on firm ground he might get the result but today it’s ours.”