My Pension Expert July Cup: Inisherin expected to handle sharper track

Kevin Ryan doesn't expect the sharper six furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday to pose any problems for My Pension Expert July Cup favourite Inisherin.

Connections decided to go down the sprinting route with the son of Shamardal after he finished sixth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on only his third career start and he rewarded them with brilliant victories in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and Royal Ascot's Commonwealth Cup. That Group One-winning performance catapulted him to the head of the market for the weekend feature where he meets older horses for the first time and the trainer told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s been great, came out of Ascot really well and had an easy week afterwards. He worked on Saturday and worked nicely and seems really well in himself and we’re really happy with him." As for the different track at Newmarket he added: “I can’t see that being a problem, he travels strongly and he’s run twice on the other course at Newmarket, finishing second in his maiden and then ran in the Guineas. He handled it very well, was very balanced going down in The Dip and there are similarities to both courses. It’s a strong pull up to the line on the July Course and I have no fears about that.”

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV...