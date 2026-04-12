Musselburgh Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at Musselburgh.

Menzies can't hide excitement over juvenile Adonius justified even-money favouritism in the opening Sky Bet Club British EBF Novice Stakes, edging out Rlasthope (4/1) by a neck to double up from his course win at the start of the month. Kaiya Fraser's mount was prominent from the off and, having claimed a position near the stands' side rail, was kept up to his work to win a shade cosily despite drifting slightly late on. The Soldier's Call gelding Adonius jinked and unshipped Fraser after the line but both horse and rider were unscathed.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Trainer Rebecca Menzies said on ITV Racing: "He's quirky but he's got a great attitude, it's the same at home. He loves going forward, he's a very, very fast horse, but although he is quirky, in a strange way he's straightforward. He just likes to get on with the job. "He's probably just got a little bit lonely in front today, it was only his second run, he's just done enough with the penalty and I couldn't be happier. It's great prize money, we had to come and take our chance. "We don't know how good he is, all I can say he is very fast. Kaiya struggled to pull him up on his first run and he's struggled to pull him up again there. He's all heart and I'm very lucky to have him. I've made no secret that to have a nice, early two-year-old this stage of the season it massive, for me and my career. It's going to take me a couple of years to get where I want to be. I love my jumps horses but this is fantastic and the Ascot dream is well and truly alive now." Fraser said: "He was very impressive on his first start and he had a lot left in the tank, he's done it easily today."

"I just try and build on myself, we're all different built"



Kaiya Fraser talks to the team about his journey to becoming a jockey and whether racing can reach more inner-city areas 🌆#ITVRacing | @olibellracing | @acmulrennan pic.twitter.com/YD74x0cURT — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 12, 2026

Charlie Johnston and Connor Beasley struck gold with Suddenly I See in the Enter ITV7 For Free Handicap, the 100/30 chance pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of 5/2 market leader Blues And Royals. Keep An Eye On It (6/1) was a further three-quarters of a length back in third. Beasley said: "He won around here last year with Joe Fanning on board. I've ridden him in a few pieces of work and have been very happy with him. He's come here in good form and done it nicely in the end."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Bellarchi followed up her recent course success with a half-length defeat of Samra Green (4/1 favourite) in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies' Handicap. Grant Tuer's tough mare put her race-fitness to good use late on to just edging home in front under Oliver Stammers at odds of 9/2.