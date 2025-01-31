Musselburgh preview and tips Saturday February 1 | 'He has a great record in handicaps'

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson brings us his tips and the inside track ahead of Musselburgh's action this weekend.

There’s more than £430,000 up for grabs at Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend. Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson has crunched the numbers and come up with three plays on Saturday’s opening day, headlined by the £100,000 Scottish Champion Chase.

THE BIG RACE BET MINELLA DRAMA (2.50) The Kalooki Kid, having jumped well when cruising home at Doncaster last month on just his second start over fences, is the horse who could blow this £100,000 handicap apart. He relished the step up to this trip on Town Moor and, always highly regarded by trainer Nicky Richards, could make short work of a 7lb rise taking on seasoned chasers for the first time. His chance hasn’t been missed by the price compilers, however. MINELLA DRAMA has pulled up in two of his last three starts - in last season’s Grade 1 Melling Chase behind Jonbon, then the Peterborough Chase last time - but other than that has been a model of consistency for Donald McCain and Brian Hughes. In between those runs, he took advantage of a favourable mark (just 1lb lower than he runs off here) and a sound tactical ride to beat Hitman, Ahoy Senor and Stage Star in Aintree’s Old Roan in October. That enhanced the ten-year-old’s already impressive form figures in handicap chases to 11121; his sole defeat in those five runs coming when a one-and-three-quarter-length runner-up to Jetoile in the 2023 Old Roan off 5lb higher. He’s 1-1 from at Musselburgh - having slammed the next-time-out Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper’s Cross over this course and distance two years ago - and 3-3 when conceding weight to lesser rivals on the rare occasions he is pointed away from Graded races. Indeed, this will be Minella Drama’s first run outside of Class 1 company over fences for nearly two years. Double-digit odds appear on the generous side as a result, although there’s enough juice in his price to make him look an appealing play in the without the favourite market. The form of Arizona Cardinal’s Topham triumph has worked out an absolute treat. He shaped better than the bare result behind Stumptown over Cheltenham’s cross-country course on his return from a second wind op, but this may be more of a stepping stone back to Aintree in April. The Inside Track: “Nothing went right for Minella Drama in the Peterborough Chase, so you can put a line through that. He beat good horses in the Old Roan off an almost identical mark and his record in handicaps speaks for itself. Donald’s had this race in mind for a while.” - Brian Hughes, jockey

THE BEST BET BOOMSLANG (3.57) The Christmas expenses were paid off in one fell swoop thanks to BOOMSLANG, who dotted up in Musselburgh’s Auld Reekie Chase on New Year’s Day despite being saddled with selection in this column. I expected to see him try to supplement that valuable success by taking home the lion’s share of the Scottish Champion Chase’s £100k bounty, but instead Rebecca Menzies has opted for an alternative race worth only a fifth of that amount in favour of running Boomslang over an an extra four furlongs. It’s a trade-off I fully expect to pay off with a fourth victory from just five starts over fences. An overly-strong pace played into his hands in the Auld Reekie, Half Shot and Indian Louis stepping on the gas from the off and bringing Boomslang’s confirmed stamina (won over this trip at Carlisle previously) to the fore. Up another 7lb here, he’s actually been found a good opportunity by his excellent trainer taking on five rivals all of which have something to prove. The Inside Track: “We were tempted to go for the £100,000 race, but he stays three miles well and, going up in grade on slightly better ground, I was just a bit worried he might get taken out of his comfort zone over two-and-a-half. Going right-handed is crucial to him and I think he’ll jump better on decent ground too. He’s one we’ll probably keep on the go for Perth and Market Rasen in the summer. ” - Rebecca Menzies, trainer