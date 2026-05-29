The five-time British champion Flat jockey will bid to secure a breakthrough success in the extended mile-and-a-quarter test when teaming up with the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt, who was supplemented for the race in the week.

After making a winning return to action at Group Three level over a mile in the Betway Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April the son of Frankel then finished sixth on his return to the same course and distance in this month’s Betfred 2000 Guineas.

And given Oxagon’s finishing effort on his most recent start on the Rowley Mile, Murphy believes the step up in trip will play to the strengths of the Prince Faisal-owned colt.

Murphy said: “I thought his run in the 2000 Guineas was fine. He found the pace a little bit fast, but hopefully he will be more at ease over ten furlongs. It was always the case that he was viewed as a mile and a quarter horse before the Craven. The plan was always, that if he was healthy and well, that he was going to be supplemented.

“I’ve sat on him since the 2000 Guineas and he felt good. He felt like a mile and a quarter horse so we will just have to see. He has got a bit of mileage under his belt now and he is streetwise, which in a big field is a help. I’m very hopeful he can run a big race.

“It is a deep field, but lots of them have run to a similar level and it is just a case of which ones can improve. His experience will count for a lot, especially around Chantilly as you are turning for a long way and it is certainly a help.”