Oisin Murphy believes Oxagon can draw on his previous big race experience and put up a bold show in his bid for Classic glory in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.
The five-time British champion Flat jockey will bid to secure a breakthrough success in the extended mile-and-a-quarter test when teaming up with the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt, who was supplemented for the race in the week.
After making a winning return to action at Group Three level over a mile in the Betway Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April the son of Frankel then finished sixth on his return to the same course and distance in this month’s Betfred 2000 Guineas.
And given Oxagon’s finishing effort on his most recent start on the Rowley Mile, Murphy believes the step up in trip will play to the strengths of the Prince Faisal-owned colt.
Murphy said: “I thought his run in the 2000 Guineas was fine. He found the pace a little bit fast, but hopefully he will be more at ease over ten furlongs. It was always the case that he was viewed as a mile and a quarter horse before the Craven. The plan was always, that if he was healthy and well, that he was going to be supplemented.
“I’ve sat on him since the 2000 Guineas and he felt good. He felt like a mile and a quarter horse so we will just have to see. He has got a bit of mileage under his belt now and he is streetwise, which in a big field is a help. I’m very hopeful he can run a big race.
“It is a deep field, but lots of them have run to a similar level and it is just a case of which ones can improve. His experience will count for a lot, especially around Chantilly as you are turning for a long way and it is certainly a help.”
Getting a good early pitch can make the difference between winning and losing given where the extended 10 furlong start is at Chantilly.
And Murphy feels he has the ideal berth to work after being drawn in stall three close to the running rail.
Murphy said: “We’ve got a great draw in stall three next to where there could be some speed with Hankelow in stall one and that could help us. I will definitely aim to go forward from that draw, but it depends how much speed pressure is in there.
“I was able to make plenty of use on him in the Craven and get an uncontested lead, but it will be hard to dictate a race like that though. He put up a decent performance there and it would be nice to see him do likewise on Sunday.
“The Prix du Jockey Club has become a stallion making race over the last few years and it would be wonderful if he could put up his best showing.”
Looking beyond the weekend Murphy is confident that Caballo De Mar will be fighting it out for more Group One honours in next month’s Ascot Gold Cup.
The Classic-winning rider enjoyed the perfect first spin on the George Scott-trained five-year-old after guiding him to Group One glory at Longchamp last week in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier.
He added: “It was a good performance by Caballo De Mar, but he is a very tough horse. It was a good bit of placing by George to send him there. It looked like a deep field, and it was a bit of a blanket finish. The plan is the Ascot Gold Cup and he has already won over two and a half miles so we know he stays well.
“It is great to get the spin on him and hopefully I will ride him at Ascot as well.
“He is not bred to stay, but he stays well as he is a Group One winner over two and a half miles. He is a very easy horse to ride. It takes some winning that race, and I’m sure it will be very competitive, but he goes there with a live chance.”
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