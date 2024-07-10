Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action at Newmarket on Thursday.

13:50 Newmarket – Space Legend

Ancient Wisdom was the best of these as a two-year-old but he’s yet to hit those heights this season and has a bit to prove now after finishing midfield in the Debry. SPACE LEGEND however is progressing rapidly for William Haggas and with this step up in trip likely to bring out even more improvement from this son of Sea The Stars, he can deservedly win this and advertise his St Leger credentials.

14:25 Newmarket – Whistlejacket

WHISTLEJACKET let down favourite backers in the Norfolk but his performance at the Curragh prior to that is still fresh in the memory and this brother to Little Big Bear has the chance to show what he can really do now with the return to six furlongs and softer conditions firmly in his favour. His strength in the market at Royal Ascot (went off 10/11) indicates he’s been showing up well at home and Ryan Moore suggests as much in his Betfair column.

15:00 Newmarket – Tropical Island

She boasts some strong two-year-old form and TROPICAL ISLAND was a big eyecatcher on her reappearance in a hot race at York last month, travelling well up with the overly strong pace before understandably weakening into sixth late on, just shaping like she needed the run. She went through that race like a well-handicapped horse and should be spot on now with that run under her belt.

15:35 Newmarket – Hamish

If the ground is soft enough for him to run, then this looks HAMISH’s race to lose. He comes here in the form of his life after chasing home the well-ridden Luxembourg in the Coronation Cup and that form leaves him 6 lb clear of his nearest rival on the Timeform ratings.