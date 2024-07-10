Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action on Saturday.

14:20 Ascot – Quddwah

A horse firmly on the up, QUDDWAH made it three wins from three starts when beating Docklands and Maljoom here in May who finished second and third behind Charyn in the Queen Anne subsequently, giving the form a significant boost. He still looked a bit inexperienced there, running green before powering home, understandable on just his third start, and this is a horse going places.

14:50 Newmarket - Volterra

The way VOLTERRA finished his race having travelled with plenty of zest on the Rowley course on his comeback was very impressive and having been very strong in the betting (sent off favourite) for the Britannia at Royal Ascot, he lost nothing in defeat there, finishing first home in his group that went off too hard, and he had the runner up in behind at Newmarket. He’s still a well-handicapped horse on that evidence and will appreciate a bit more give underfoot.

15:45 York – Al Qareem

He’s disappointed the last twice but this a drop in class for AL QAREEM and he’s very much the one to beat on his best form. He beat Bluestocking and Israr last season and his comeback run when second to the classy Hamish was a career best where he had the reposing Salt Bay in behind despite carrying a 3 lb penalty, whereas they race off level weights on Saturday.

16:35 Newmarket – Inisherin

The three-year-old sprinters meet the older horses for the first time in the July Cup and the hope is Commonwealth Cup winner INISHERIN is the new star this division is crying out for. He’s not looked back since being dropped back to six furlongs after a gallant effort in the Guineas and will take some beating getting 6 lb from his older rivals.