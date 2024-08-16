Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV Racing from Doncaster and Leopardstown.

13:50 Doncaster – Chancellor

CHANCELLOR has looked to possess some real star quality in his two wins to date and I’m happy to forgive his defeat at Ascot where he got worked up in the pre parade ring and used up too much energy there to show what he can really do on the track. He’s two from two at Doncaster and I’m expecting him to put on a bit of a show in the Champagne Stakes.

15:00 Doncaster – Kinross

I saw enough in KINROSS’ performance at Goodwood to keep the faith with the seven-year-old after he was caught too far back in a steadily run race and did well to run on for third in the end. Conditions will be much more suitable on Saturday with Lead Artist and Al Shabab Storm likely to ensure a proper gallop for him to aim at and the return to an easier surface will do him no harm either.

17:10 Leopardstown – Cerulean Bay

CERULEAN BAY comes here on a roll having won his last three and the manner of his latest victory at Thirsk two weeks ago suggests he’s not done yet. He beat the reopposing Cuban Tiger with a bit more in hand than the ‘neck’ winning distance suggests and while a wide draw in 15 could prove problematic, the ‘extreme’ pace forecast by Timeform should ensure he gets a clear run at things.

17:25 Doncaster – Native Warrior