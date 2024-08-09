Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for Saturday's racing at Ascot, Haydock and the Curragh.

15:00 Haydock – Bracken’s Laugh

Group One winner Anmaat is undoubtably the one to beat here if at his best but he has to prove he retains his ability coming back from a 439 day absence and the sole three-year-old in the line-up BRACKEN’S LAUGH can be the one to take advantage if he underperforms. An excellent fifth in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot last time, the form of that race has been working out well and he possesses a good turn of foot which could be crucial in this small field which lacks an obvious pacemaker.

15:25 Curragh – Electric Storm

ELECTRIC STORM has come a long way in a short space of time and has quickly developed into a smart filly for James Tate, just losing out narrowly to proven top flight performer Shouldvebeenaring in France last time. A repeat of that effort will probably be good enough to win this and it’s likely there’s still more to come from her, this just her sixth career start after all. The likely strong pace and stiff finish at the Curragh will suit her run style and Ryan Moore being in the saddle is the icing on the cake.

15:55 Ascot – Soloman

He’ll be a short price but it’s hard to get away from the claims of SOLOMAN in the Shergar Cup Classic. Third behind subsequent 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech at Kempton in February, he shaped much better than the result suggests when beaten at York on his handicap debut in a race which has thrown up three subsequent winners and proved that with an emphatic victory at Haydock last week. He escapes a penalty for that win and will be hard to beat provided the race doesn’t come too soon.

16:35 Curragh – Arizona Blaze