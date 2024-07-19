Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Saturday's racing at Ascot and York.

14:25 Ascot – Friendly Soul

You have to forgive a bad run when last in the Musidora at York last time (when sent off 8/11) but FRIENDLY SOUL’s performance at Newmarket the time before is still fresh in the memory where she beat subsequent Ribblesdale third and Listed winner Kalpana in a good time with 12 lengths back to the third. Something was clearly amiss at York as she hung badly right in the straight but she’s been given a bit of a break since and a positive ride dropping back to a mile on Ascot’s round course looks ideal.

15:15 York – Alflaila

A cracking renewal of the Sky Bet York Stakes where last year’s winner ALFLAILA is fancied to go back-to-back after a highly encouraging return when fourth behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. A strong traveller with a fine turn of foot, he’s clearly well suited by fast ground on the Knavesmire and Passenger will need to be every inch a Group 1 horse to give him 3 lb and a beating.

16:15 Ascot – Chancellor

The Pat Eddery Stakes won by Rosallion was one of, if not the hottest two-year-old race of last season and if there is another future star in there this year then CHANCELLOR is surely the one. He’s bred in the purple being by Kingman and out of Queen’s Trust and if you haven’t seen his winning debut at Doncaster, it’s worth a watch (replay below). It was striking the way he cut through the pack before forging clear and he can take this before going on to bigger and better things.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

17:25 Ascot – Albasheer