Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action at Newbury on Saturday and the Irish Oaks card at the Curragh.
He’s been called his fair share of rude names over the years but he’s a high-class performer on a going day and if ready to go after a 287-day absence, AL AASY is the one they all have to beat in the Newbury opener.
It's interesting that Jim Crowley has decided to ride Alyanaabi instead, but Tom Marquand in the saddle is no downgrade, and we’re being compensated with a big price for a horse who is 3 lb clear on the Timeform ratings.
She won’t be a fancy price but a repeat of any of her last three runs should be enough to see BELIEVING home in front in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh.
An impressive winner at Haydock last month and fourth in the two Group 1 sprints at Royal Ascot, George Boughey has acquired the services of Ryan Moore for this Group 2 raid and the home defence doesn’t look the strongest.
19 two-year-olds burning up the Newbury straight should make for a competitive race in theory but the ratings say otherwise with Hugo Palmer’s IT AINT TWO fully 7 lb clear on the Timeform figures. She was an excellent second to Aesterius at Sandown last time who looks destined for Group 1 company, and that performance was backed up by the clock with a strong 119 timefigure.
The last five winners of this race have been drawn 25, 16, 15, 21 and 18 and the last horse to win this race from a single figure draw was Charles The Great in 2011, so a nice high draw in stall 15 for It Ain’t Two is the icing on the cake.
A theme of the Galileo dynasty has been his progeny improving significantly when they go up in trip and encounter better ground and CONTENT looks the latest to take her form to another level now tackling middle distances.
She caught the eye when staying on well in third behind Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn – two of the highest-rated older fillies in Europe – on her first go at 10 furlongs last time and with this further increase in distance set to bring out even more improvement, she looks the one to beat in an open Irish Oaks.
