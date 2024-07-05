Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action at Sandown and Haydoock on Saturday.

14:40 Sandown – Novus

With the ground already Good to Soft in places at Haydock and with up to 13mm forecast on Saturday morning, it could end up pretty testing which is perfect for proven mudlark NOVUS who is 4/5 on soft/heavy ground and the only blip under these conditions coming when an excellent short-head second to Royal Dress at Goodwood with subsequent Group 3 winner Breege in behind. She’s yet to race over this far but it could be just what she wants – she was an impressive winner of a Group 3 (on soft ground) at Newmarket on her only start over 10 furlongs – and she’s a big player if the rain comes.

Weekend Racing Preview: Coral Eclipse and Old Newton Cup tips and best bets

15:00 Sandown – Bolsena

Soprano is the one to beat here after an impressive win in the Sandringham but a 15-day turnaround after such a big effort could make her vulnerable and BOLSENA arrives here fresh after swerving the royal meeting and a filly firmly on the up. By Kingman and a half-sister to the yard’s Group 1 winner Triple Time, she’s bred in the purple and ran a cracker last time when a narrow second to Lave Stream who gave that form a significant boost when second in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes two weeks ago.

15:15 Haydock – Sheer Rocks

SHEER ROCKS was sent off 6/1 for this race last year after a couple of wins at Ascot and Epsom and finished a highly creditable fifth from a mark of 94. He wasn’t seen for the rest of the season but came back with a perfectly respectable run at Royal Ascot which will have blown away the cobwebs and he’s 2 lb lower in the weights now. I wonder if connections have had their eye on another go at this race for a while.

16:47 Haydock – Dambuster