Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for ITV Racing at Ascot

Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV Racing from Ascot.

13:35 Ascot – Mission To Moon

MISSION TO MOON comes from a family that tends to improve with age and he has really kicked on this season, the highlight being an excellent fourth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot where he was actually second home in his group. Crucially, he’s shown a real liking for soft ground with his two wins coming under these conditions so the recent rain at Ascot only enhances this three-year-olds chances.

14:10 Ascot – Poniros

You have to forgive his last two runs which have been poor but if a recent gelding operation and the fitting of a first-time hood do the trick then PONIROS can prove to be a well handicapped horse off a mark of 91. His second to King’s Gambit in the London Gold Cup three runs ago off 3lb lower has worked out extremely well and his debut win on heavy ground at Nottingham, plus his breeding, suggest he could improve returned to a softer surface than has been the case lately.

15:20 Ascot – Whiskey Pete

WHISKEY PETE has some strong two-year-old form to his name and after a couple of underwhelming efforts to start this season he bounced back to his best with an excellent run at Royal Ascot, finishing fifth in the Golden Gates Handicap and looking unlucky not to get even closer after running into some traffic in the home straight. He was well backed at York last time and although his followers will have been disappointed initially to see him come home in fourth it has proved to be a hot race with no less than five subsequent winners to come out of it. There are surely handicaps to be won with him from this mark.

17:05 Ascot – The Big Board