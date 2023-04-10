Five-time Grade 1 winner Clan Des Obeaux has been forced into retirement with trainer Paul Nicholls calling time on his racing career.
The dual King George VI Chase hero claimed his most recent success in the top-class Betway Bowl at Aintree 12 months ago but has not raced since finishing second to Allaho at Punchestown later in the month due to injury, and the champion trainer has decided to call it a day.
Speaking on his weekly ‘Ditcheat Decs’ with Betfair, Nicholls said: "We are retiring Clan Des Obeaux. He’s got a minor injury which just keeps niggling him, it’s not going to come right and even if we give him another six months off we’ll be in the same situation this time next year.
"So, having a chat with (owners) Paul Barber, Jed Mason and Alex Ferguson, between us we decided that he’s been such a wonderful horse, you know he’s won two King Georges, two Aintree Bowls, the Punchestown Gold Cup. He’s been an amazing horse.
"He’s had a fantastic career, I think he’s won over £1million in prize money. He’s going to have a happy retirement.
"He’ll have a little bit of time off, probably needs six months out in the field, and we’ll find another job for him. I think winning at Punchestown the season before last, that was a good day, to go and beat the Irish on their home ground was good. He was top of his game and that was fantastic."
