Mullins considering International Hurdle option for Anzadam

“He looks something special. I couldn’t get him out last season, his form in France was good,” the trainer said.

Mullins was not expecting such an emphatic win and is now considering next steps for the bay, with the International Hurdle at Cheltenham a possibility.

The latter was clearly no hindrance as he powered to a six-and-a-half-length success over a smart filly in Kala Conti from Gordon Elliott’s stable.

The four-year-old lined up in the Grade Three WillowWarm Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday with two French victories and an absence of over 400 days on his CV.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen yesterday and was very pleasantly surprised with what he did. It was just an awesome performance.

“He’ll be turning five now and he has to take on Grade One horses. It’s going to be difficult to find where we’re going to produce him next.

“The International Hurdle at Cheltenham could be an option.”

While Anzadam was a brilliant winner at Fairyhouse, Mystical Power disappointed at Newcastle when sixth of seven as the joint favourite in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

“He jumped the first well, didn’t like the second and from then on he was never travelling,” Mullins said of the run.

