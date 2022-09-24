Hughie Morrison will leave it late before deciding whether to allow Mrs Fitzherbert to take her chance in next weekend’s Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

A daughter of Kingman, the four-year-old began her campaign with a Listed success at Goodwood before finishing sixth in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom just a few days later. She made a solid return from a short break when third to Popatova in the Atalanta at Sandown – and stepped up a gear on her latest outing at Chantilly when beating some seasoned rivals in the Group Three Prix Bertrand de Tarragon. Following her nine-furlong success in France, Morrison is now tempted to step her up in class on Saturday for the Group One Sun Chariot, back over a mile.