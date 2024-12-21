Monbeg Genius amongst 22 Welsh National entries at Chepstow

Jonjo & AJ O'Neill's Monbeg Genius is amongst the 22 six-day entries for the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on December 27 - but Broadway Boy doesn't run.
Nigel Twiston-Davies' Coral Gold Cup second had been disputing favouritism for the Chepstow feature but isn't amongst the remaining 22 in Wales where a maximum of 20 will line up.
Twiston-Davies could be represented by The Newest One and the O'Neills are potentially double-handed with Iron Bridge also a possible for the race.
Dan Skelton could run Galia des Liteaux, while the Irish have interesting entries like Where It All Began and Stuzzikini, both trained by Gordon Elliott, and Evies Vladimir, trained by Gavin Cromwell.
Sam Thomas' previous winner Iwilldoit could try and regain his crown, stablemate Jubilee Express could join him and Nicky Martin could run another previous winner in The Two Amigos.
Venetia Williams has two chances with Fontaine Collonges and Chambard, David Brace may also run two with Paint The Dream and Classic Concorde and Kerry Lee has two hopefuls in Atlanta Brave and Not Sure.
Lucinda Russell's Your Own Story, Mel Rowley's Val Dancer, John & Rhys Flint's Amateur, Joe Tizzard's No Hubs No Hoobs, Tom Lacey's Imperial Alex and Andy Irvine's Gold Clermont complete the remaining entries.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.