Monbeg Genius amongst 22 Welsh National entries at Chepstow

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Coral Gold Cup second had been disputing favouritism for the Chepstow feature but isn't amongst the remaining 22 in Wales where a maximum of 20 will line up.

Twiston-Davies could be represented by The Newest One and the O'Neills are potentially double-handed with Iron Bridge also a possible for the race.

Dan Skelton could run Galia des Liteaux, while the Irish have interesting entries like Where It All Began and Stuzzikini, both trained by Gordon Elliott, and Evies Vladimir, trained by Gavin Cromwell.

Sam Thomas' previous winner Iwilldoit could try and regain his crown, stablemate Jubilee Express could join him and Nicky Martin could run another previous winner in The Two Amigos.

Venetia Williams has two chances with Fontaine Collonges and Chambard, David Brace may also run two with Paint The Dream and Classic Concorde and Kerry Lee has two hopefuls in Atlanta Brave and Not Sure.

Lucinda Russell's Your Own Story, Mel Rowley's Val Dancer, John & Rhys Flint's Amateur, Joe Tizzard's No Hubs No Hoobs, Tom Lacey's Imperial Alex and Andy Irvine's Gold Clermont complete the remaining entries.