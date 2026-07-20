Moet & Chandon International Handicap: Latest betting and runners

William Haggas' charge is 4/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet off the back of his two-length defeat of Andesite at York last time. The son of Hello Youmzain is three from three in his career to date and races form an eight pounds higher mark on Saturday.

Mezcala is next best in the market following his victory in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting with Completely Random, who was a fast-finishing second in the Wokingham, the other runner at at a single-figure price at this stage.

Other leading contenders are the Bunbury Cup one-two Aalto and Back In Black, plus the David O'Meara-trained pair of Akkadian Thunder and Leadman.