Miss Alpilles will run in the William Hill Brontë Cup at York on Saturday

The five-year-old mare won a two-mile Listed race at Newmarket last autumn and took third spot over the same distance in an Ascot Group 3 last month.

She remains in Group 3 company for her visit to the Knavesmire this weekend but is eased back in trip to a mile and three quarters.

Jockey George Downing is reunited with Miss Alpilles for the first time in almost a year – and the pair will face six rivals in the £100,000 contest.

Lambourn-based Walker said: “She is in great order. I was really happy with her run at Ascot. It’s probably not ideal coming back in trip, I think she stays very well. But I think this is as good an opportunity as she’ll get to try and bag a Group race.

“George Downing knows her very well and it’s a good opportunity for him – he’s a big part of our team. He played a big part in helping to get this filly just to relax, switch off and be able to stay these trips, so it’s great to give him a chance. The quicker the ground the better.”