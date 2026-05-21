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Miss Alpilles on her way to winning the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes
Miss Alpilles on her way to winning the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes

Miss Alpilles will run in the William Hill Brontë Cup at York on Saturday

Horse Racing
Thu May 21, 2026 · 29 min ago

Trainer Ed Walker has identified the William Hill Brontë Cup at York on Saturday as a chance for Miss Alpilles to further boost her solid credentials.

The five-year-old mare won a two-mile Listed race at Newmarket last autumn and took third spot over the same distance in an Ascot Group 3 last month.

She remains in Group 3 company for her visit to the Knavesmire this weekend but is eased back in trip to a mile and three quarters.

Jockey George Downing is reunited with Miss Alpilles for the first time in almost a year – and the pair will face six rivals in the £100,000 contest.

Lambourn-based Walker said: “She is in great order. I was really happy with her run at Ascot. It’s probably not ideal coming back in trip, I think she stays very well. But I think this is as good an opportunity as she’ll get to try and bag a Group race.

“George Downing knows her very well and it’s a good opportunity for him – he’s a big part of our team. He played a big part in helping to get this filly just to relax, switch off and be able to stay these trips, so it’s great to give him a chance. The quicker the ground the better.”

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Miss Alpilles is likely to be prominent in the market, which looks sure to be headed by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Danielle, who runs for the first time since winning a Listed race at Doncaster last autumn.

Saturday’s seven-race card also features the Class 2 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap. The five-furlong speed test is worth £65,000 and has attracted 21 runners.

Newmarket trainer Stuart Williams is hoping speedster King Of Light can go one better than his promising second-place effort at Goodwood on 1 May. The four-year-old gelding is drawn in stall seven and will be ridden by Sean Kirrane.

Williams said: “We’re very much looking forward to running King Of Light at York. I was very happy with his comeback run – I think he’s a progressive horse.

“He’s come out of that Goodwood race really well. A big field and a sprint handicap, it’s going to be very competitive. But we’re happy with the draw, have got a good jockey booked and I’m very hopeful for a good run.”

Saturday’s first race action is at 13:30pm with the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap.

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