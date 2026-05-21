Miss Alpilles will run in the William Hill Brontë Cup at York on Saturday

Trainer Ed Walker has identified the William Hill Brontë Cup at York on Saturday as a chance for Miss Alpilles to further boost her solid credentials.
The five-year-old mare won a two-mile Listed race at Newmarket last autumn and took third spot over the same distance in an Ascot Group 3 last month.
She remains in Group 3 company for her visit to the Knavesmire this weekend but is eased back in trip to a mile and three quarters.
Jockey George Downing is reunited with Miss Alpilles for the first time in almost a year – and the pair will face six rivals in the £100,000 contest.
Lambourn-based Walker said: “She is in great order. I was really happy with her run at Ascot. It’s probably not ideal coming back in trip, I think she stays very well. But I think this is as good an opportunity as she’ll get to try and bag a Group race.
“George Downing knows her very well and it’s a good opportunity for him – he’s a big part of our team. He played a big part in helping to get this filly just to relax, switch off and be able to stay these trips, so it’s great to give him a chance. The quicker the ground the better.”
Miss Alpilles is likely to be prominent in the market, which looks sure to be headed by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Danielle, who runs for the first time since winning a Listed race at Doncaster last autumn.
Saturday’s seven-race card also features the Class 2 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap. The five-furlong speed test is worth £65,000 and has attracted 21 runners.
Newmarket trainer Stuart Williams is hoping speedster King Of Light can go one better than his promising second-place effort at Goodwood on 1 May. The four-year-old gelding is drawn in stall seven and will be ridden by Sean Kirrane.
Williams said: “We’re very much looking forward to running King Of Light at York. I was very happy with his comeback run – I think he’s a progressive horse.
“He’s come out of that Goodwood race really well. A big field and a sprint handicap, it’s going to be very competitive. But we’re happy with the draw, have got a good jockey booked and I’m very hopeful for a good run.”
Saturday’s first race action is at 13:30pm with the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap.
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