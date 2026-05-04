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Minnie Hauk wins the Yorkshire Oaks under Ryan Moore
Minnie Hauk wins the Yorkshire Oaks under Ryan Moore

Minnie Hauk makes smooth return to action in Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh

Horse Racing
Mon May 04, 2026 · 1h ago

Minnie Hauk swept aside her Group 2 rivals to make a winning start to her four-year-old career in the Clem Murphy Memorial Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes.

Six went to post for the 10-furlong Curragh contest and Minnie Hauk proved easy enough to back on her first competitive outing since a low-key sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar in early-November.

However, there was never really a moment of doubt for those who snapped up the 4/6 SP about Aidan O'Brien's Frankel filly, who had a brilliant season last year, having won the Cheshire Oaks, Betfred Oaks at Epsom, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks before finding only Daryz a head too good in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Monday's race was teed up perfectly for the odds-on favourite, stablemate companion Edward Hamilton (125/1) setting a good gallop under Sunday's 1000 Guineas-winning rider Wayne Lordan and still holding a clear advantage turning into the straight.

Beset led the charge as the pack looked to close up on the front-runner but it was Minnie Hauk who made smooth progress on the outside and she cruised by Edward Hamilton, who held on for second, to score by a length and three-quarters without Moore having to resort to the whip.

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