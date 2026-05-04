Minnie Hauk makes smooth return to action in Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh

Six went to post for the 10-furlong Curragh contest and Minnie Hauk proved easy enough to back on her first competitive outing since a low-key sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar in early-November.

However, there was never really a moment of doubt for those who snapped up the 4/6 SP about Aidan O'Brien's Frankel filly, who had a brilliant season last year, having won the Cheshire Oaks, Betfred Oaks at Epsom, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks before finding only Daryz a head too good in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Monday's race was teed up perfectly for the odds-on favourite, stablemate companion Edward Hamilton (125/1) setting a good gallop under Sunday's 1000 Guineas-winning rider Wayne Lordan and still holding a clear advantage turning into the straight.

Beset led the charge as the pack looked to close up on the front-runner but it was Minnie Hauk who made smooth progress on the outside and she cruised by Edward Hamilton, who held on for second, to score by a length and three-quarters without Moore having to resort to the whip.