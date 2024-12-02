Mike Vince looks ahead to the Tingle Creek and Becher Chase

The Roll of Honour of the Tingle Creek, which has Kauto Star, Master Minded and Moscow Flyer amongst the dual winners and also shows success for the Nicky Henderson superstars Sprinter Sacre and Altior speaks for itself but the card also includes the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novice, who last year by 16/1 outsider Le Patron, and before that by Jonbon, Edwardstone and some years earlier by Altior.

So much to look forward to, with the Tingle Creek heading a dual Grade 1 card at Sandown, the Becher Chase - the big handicap over the National fences at Aintree, as they are jumped before the big meeting next April - and let us not forget the Peterborough Chase, which headlines Huntingdon’s showpiece card on Sunday, the same day as Kelso stage two high value handicap chases for £75 and £50,000.

So too does the Becher Chase at Aintree.

There was a time a couple of decades ago when the future of the race was in doubt, small fields and the sight of no more than half a dozen horses going out on a full circuit was a horrible spectacle.

Aintree substantially upped the prize money and the race was rejuvenated. No one will forget Hello Bud winning at the age of 12 and then serving up an encore two years later when he could have come by Bus Pass. Then there were the back to back wins for Walk in the Mill, Vieux Lion Rouge winning it twice and placed between them.

And a year ago Lucy Turner had the greatest day of her life when booting home the 11 year old Chambard, trained by Venetia Williams ahead of Coko Beach and Percussion.

As if Saturday is not good enough we’re in for a Sunday treat with Huntingdon’s Peterborough Chase topping the bill. This race used to be run midweek and in 1990, when Desert Orchid lined up in the twilight of his career- and finished third- and the traffic queues almost made the Guinness Book of Records.

Sadly it was abandoned last year - the risk of December racing, but it’s best remembered for Edredon Bleu, trained by Henrietta Knight who won four in a row from 1998. In all he trained 8 winners of the race as has Nicky Henderson, for whom Travado and Top Notch were both dual winners.

When a small track like Huntingdon launches a new feature and funds it, they look for the right kind of headlines – and Wayward Lad’s two journeys all the way down the A1 to saunter to victory did just that.

Start licking your lips in anticipation for the days ahead, and a message to the Weather Gods - don’t you dare!!!!!!!!!!