Midlands Grand National result: Isaac Des Obeaux surprise winner - report and free video replay

Isaac Des Obeaux ran out a game winner of the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Sam Twiston-Davies had to ask Isaac Des Obeaux to buck up his ideas not long after the start of the four mile two furlong contest but thereafter the eight-year-old travelled fairly sweetly in his familiar cheekpieces. Always prominent along with Git Maker and top-weight Rock My Way, few in the field could live with that trio as the race went deep into stamina sapping territory, including favourite J'Arrive De L'Est and the well supported Aworkinprogress. Neo King tried to latch onto the leaders as they went into the straight for the final time but could never bridge the gap as they kept pouring it on. Rock My Way was marginally ahead over the third and second last but it soon changed as first Git Maker and then Rock My Way dropped away as Isaac Des Obeaux galloped on relentlessly to win by eight lengths, a neck and 47 lengths.

15:00 Uttoxeter - JenningsBet Midlands Grand National 1st ISAAC DES OBEAUX 28/1 2nd Rock My Way 18/1 3rd Git Maker 9/1 4th Grand Albert 14/1

Ged Mason, one of the winning owners, spoke to Sky Sports Racing, saying: "Delighted. It was great that. All the Barber family are here today and Paul's pulled off a magnificent training feat there hasn't he? "I wasn't going to put a bet on - I'm not a big bettor - but I did [because of his price], so glad I have. "Cheltenham was good, with good runs from Maestro Conti and Regent's Stroll. We didn't win but this has made up for it." Mason then called the Barbers over, one of whom said: "This is the idea of one jockey, Harry Cobden, executed by another great jockey, Sam Twiston-Davies. "This has been a year in the making really and what an amazing, amazing run and what an amazing ride. Thank you Harry for suggesting it. It's a team game, they know it and I'm sure they'll have a good yarn about it. We're going to see a lot of Sam next season. "We were a little disappointed earlier in the week with No Drama This End who didn't really get a race at The Festival but we can forget that now, move on, and we've had a great win here. "My wife's family are from the Midlands so to win the Midlands Grand National is particular special for me and Jackie. This is the Midlands Grand National and we love winning it."

Watch the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National in full