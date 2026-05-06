Mickael Barzalona feels “everything could be possible” with Daryzan following his sparkling winning debut at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday.
A Zarak half-brother to Arc winner Daryz, he showed smart acceleration to draw clear of a field of fellow newcomers and win by five lengths.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said: “He did very, very well yesterday and comes from a good family so we’ve plenty of hope for him.
“It’s hard to judge him on his first race because we don’t know the horses we raced against but the way he won and the sensation he gave me was pretty good. He did very well from a bad draw to do his own thing on the inside.
“He’s always done everything right on a morning but it’s never easy when you get to Saint-Cloud drawn 13, first time up, but the race went in a nice way to us.
“He’s very much like Daryz, only a younger age. He’s a bit smaller; not the same size as Daryz, but everything could be possible with him as well."
His older sibling made a winning reappearance in the Prix Ganay last month and made a him impression on his rider in the process.
“I was very impressed," said Barzalona. "The horse was very relaxed before the race, travelled well on the bridle but never travelled keen. We went slow but when they picked up I could feel like I was going better than everyone and had plenty in my hands and when I released the pressure he picked up very nicely.
“His next target will be the Prix D’Ispahan (named Prix Aga Khan IV this year) over 1800m and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him travel very easily through the race."
When asked if he was a faster horse than another Francis Graffard-trained star in Calandagan, Barzalona responded: “Yes, yes he is.”
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