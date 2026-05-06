A Zarak half-brother to Arc winner Daryz, he showed smart acceleration to draw clear of a field of fellow newcomers and win by five lengths.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said: “He did very, very well yesterday and comes from a good family so we’ve plenty of hope for him.

“It’s hard to judge him on his first race because we don’t know the horses we raced against but the way he won and the sensation he gave me was pretty good. He did very well from a bad draw to do his own thing on the inside.

“He’s always done everything right on a morning but it’s never easy when you get to Saint-Cloud drawn 13, first time up, but the race went in a nice way to us.