Al Suhail showed his rivals a clean pair of heels as he sprinted clear in the Ras Al Khor, highlighting a Super Saturday double for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

The six-year-old had been off the track since winning the Al Fahidi Fort in January, but he showed that absence presented few problems with a smooth success. Settled behind the pace-setters early on, Al Suhail found a perfect split in the straight and when Buick gave the signal, the 4-6 favourite shot away under hands and heels riding to win by four lengths in a new course record time for the seven furlongs. Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were obviously delighted with Al Suhail, who has put up another good performance to break his own track record. We will most likely bring him back to the UK and look at the nice seven-furlong races in Europe over the summer.”

Global Storm (100/30) led home a one-two for Appleby in the Dubai City Of Gold. The trainer was forced to rule out likely favourite Rebel’s Romance with a late setback, but Global Storm stepped into the breach with a cosy triumph in the hands of Buick. Global Storm was in command turning for home in the 12-furlong heat and while stablemate and 2-1 favourite Kemari tried to challenge in the straight, the winner kept finding for pressure and eventually came home two and a half lengths to the good. Appleby said: “Global Storm has been working with Rebel’s Romance and the one thing I took from the result was that if Rebel’s Romance had been in there, it would have been an easy race for him. “Global Storm is a solid campaigner out here – he ran well in this race last year behind Hukum – and it was a race that we thought could set up well for him. William gave him a lovely ride on the front end and was able to dictate. “Realistically, I do not see him being here on Dubai World Cup night. As solid as he is, we know we will be taking on a different kettle of fish on Dubai World Cup night. He will go back to England with that Group Two penalty, which will make him a bit trickier to place.”

Boughey on target with Al Dasim George Boughey got on the Super Saturday scoresheet with Al Dasim (4/1 favourite), who registered his third Meydan win in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint. Winner of two three-year-old conditions events at the Carnival, Al Dasim was ridden with confidence by Mickael Barzalona in the six-furlong Group Three contest. Content to track the early pace, he switched out to challenge with two furlongs to run and Al Dasim really asserted his authority inside the distance, winning by two and a quarter lengths. Barzalona said: “It was a big question mark today against the older horses, we were unlucky to have a bad draw but he just put his head down and tried his best. He deserved it. “He had to perform today, but now he can go ahead for the Al Quoz Sprint and we’ll see against the best horses in the world.”