Maughreen strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims with maiden victory at Punchestown

Maughreen made a successful start over jumps with a straightforward success at Punchestown on Monday.

The daughter of a half-sister to top-class performer Faugheen, Willie Mullins' representative was already the general 4/1 favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham going into the race and was consequently sent off at 4/11 on her belated seasonal debut in the 50,000 BetVictor Graduation Bonus Series Mares Maiden Hurdle. Paul Townend sent the six-year-old bumper winner to the front early on and she was closely followed by Gordon Elliott's Familiar Dreams under Sam Ewing. They quickened the pace after the third-last and, whereas Familiar Dream's jumping didn't hold up, Maughreen put in a big leap two-out. She was still going nicely on the bridle straightening for home and sauntered away from Familiar Dreams before a slightly awkward jump at the last forced Townend to get a little more serious in the saddle. Dees Lady (14/1) stayed on at the finish to grab second and get within five lengths of Maughreen, but the winner had plenty in hand and Paddy Power subsequently trimmed her antepost price to 3/1 for Cheltenham in March.

Mullins said of Maughreen: "We had to make our own running, I was very happy that she jumps very well. She had been jumping fine at home and we've been happy with her but first time out some horses can get stage fright which she didn't. "That was only her second run on a race track, when you look at Familiar Dreams - she'd had 10 or 15 runs - so when you're taking on horses with that experience, even thought it was their first run over hurdles, she was able to overcome all that and jumped well apart from one or two little novicey mistakes. I thought she was good. "She gave a blow and got tired going to the last but once she heard the other mare she took off again. "I'm hoping there will be improvement, just keep her sound down. I don't think there'll be another run and she'll go straight to Cheltenham but we'll see. I was surprised the confidence the bookmakers had in her but hopefully they're right." Earlier on, Mullins and Townend also unleashed another potentially high-class novice as Karbau won the 50,000 BetVictor Graduation Bonus Series Maiden Hurdle. Also sent straight to the front, the 1/2 favourite quickened nicely to score by 16 lengths from 25/1 chance Captain Ryan Matt, with the winner's stablemate Zillow (100/30) back in third. Karbau was cut to 20/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Novices' Hurdle, the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival on March 11.

Mullins said: "I was hoping he might win but he ran so free (at Naas) and something took him on, then he got tired. Today, he was ready and well. I love the way he jumped and I love the way how he galloped and stayed on right through the line, it was no bother for him." The jockey and trained completed a hat-trick on the card when Port Joulain (11/10 favourite) won the Festival Flexi Ticket Is Back (C & G) Maiden Hurdle by two and a quarter lengths from 9/4 second-favourite Sermandzarak.