Matthew Lloyd Slater hit with 28-day ban at Leicester

Apprentice jockey Matthew Lloyd Slater was given a 28-day suspension after suffering a narrow defeat in his bid for a first winner at Leicester on Monday.
The 7lb claimer was riding Craig Lidster’s 7-4 favourite Blufferonthebus in the Leicester Racecourse – Leicester’s Premier Conference Venue Claiming Stakes and looked home for all money as he entered the final furlong with a commanding advantage.
However, the rider eased down late on and was caught by 6-1 shot Nights Over Egypt and George Wood, who got up to score by a neck.
The on-course stewards gave Lloyd Slater a 28-day ban for “failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first”.
