Martin Greenwood steps down from

Martin Greenwood took over from Phil Smith and is to step down as Steeplechase Team Leader in the BHA handicapping department in September , and so it will fall to his yet to be appointed successor to decide how to deal with I Am Maximus’ intended bid for a record equalling third win in the Aintree spectacular.

The role has the highest media profile of any handicapper, especially with a public unveiling of the weights every February.

Greenwood will remain part of the the handicapping team.

He said “ Following a health scare in 2025, I have taken the advice of my doctor and decided it is the right time for me to take a step back from leading the team responsible for handicapping the chasing division.

“It is a position I have been very proud to have held and it has been a great honour to play a part in the world’s greatest race, the Grand National, over the last eight years.”

BHA Head of Handicapping Dominic Gardner-Hill, who’ll play a key role in deciding Greenwood’s successor added: "The Randox Grand National remains one of the great spectacles in all of sport and Martin has played a key role in ensuring that is the case.”