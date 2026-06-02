Martin Greenwood steps down from

The man who frames the weights for the Randox Grand National is stepping down after eight years in the role.
Martin Greenwood took over from Phil Smith and is to step down as Steeplechase Team Leader in the BHA handicapping department in September , and so it will fall to his yet to be appointed successor to decide how to deal with I Am Maximus’ intended bid for a record equalling third win in the Aintree spectacular.
The role has the highest media profile of any handicapper, especially with a public unveiling of the weights every February.
Greenwood will remain part of the the handicapping team.
He said “ Following a health scare in 2025, I have taken the advice of my doctor and decided it is the right time for me to take a step back from leading the team responsible for handicapping the chasing division.
“It is a position I have been very proud to have held and it has been a great honour to play a part in the world’s greatest race, the Grand National, over the last eight years.”
BHA Head of Handicapping Dominic Gardner-Hill, who’ll play a key role in deciding Greenwood’s successor added: "The Randox Grand National remains one of the great spectacles in all of sport and Martin has played a key role in ensuring that is the case.”
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