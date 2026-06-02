Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Celebrations for the I Am Maximus team
A new handicapper will frame the 2025 Randox Grand National weights

Martin Greenwood steps down from

Horse Racing
Tue June 02, 2026 · 44 min ago

The man who frames the weights for the Randox Grand National is stepping down after eight years in the role.

Martin Greenwood took over from Phil Smith and is to step down as Steeplechase Team Leader in the BHA handicapping department in September , and so it will fall to his yet to be appointed successor to decide how to deal with I Am Maximus’ intended bid for a record equalling third win in the Aintree spectacular.

The role has the highest media profile of any handicapper, especially with a public unveiling of the weights every February.

Greenwood will remain part of the the handicapping team.

He said “ Following a health scare in 2025, I have taken the advice of my doctor and decided it is the right time for me to take a step back from leading the team responsible for handicapping the chasing division.

“It is a position I have been very proud to have held and it has been a great honour to play a part in the world’s greatest race, the Grand National, over the last eight years.”

BHA Head of Handicapping Dominic Gardner-Hill, who’ll play a key role in deciding Greenwood’s successor added: "The Randox Grand National remains one of the great spectacles in all of sport and Martin has played a key role in ensuring that is the case.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

f you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING