Martin Dixon analysis | The Horse Watchers' runners

We've had her for about a month. She's just getting into the swing of the routine at Mick [Appleby]'s but she's ready to get started.

She's been bought to have a bit of fun with during the all-weather season because there are a lot of races for that type of horse with a lower rating. She's got a pretty consistent record on the all-weather overall and she's done everything right since she's got to the yard. She's got a good draw in stall five but it's a competitive race and I think she has an each-way chance. I wouldn't put it stronger than that. There's a feeling among the riders at home that a more galloping track might suit ideally, even though she's run well at Wolverhampton before, but this looks a good place to get her started.

She's also been declared in a fillies' handicap at Newcastle on Saturday and if she runs well at Wolverhampton and comes out of her race it's an option.

He runs in the feature race on the card at Wolverhampton. He's drawn in stall 1 which is good and Harry Davies takes the ride - he's won on him three times from five rides.

He was drawn out wide and ended up going too fast in front at Lingfield last time so you can forgive that run easily. He's got a really good record around Wolverhampton and he's on a competitive mark if it all came together for him. He'll be ridden forward, but because he's on the inside this time he'll hopefully be able to find his rhythm, whereas last time he had to work to get across and was then lit up.

It's a good race and a higher grade than he needs to run in, so we'd be hoping he runs well but couldn't be confident. He's got a good draw and the jockey gets a good tune out of him.

It looks a competitive race with Enola Grey, who has been knocking on the door, and Golden Strike in particular looking to have obvious chances. Rogue Encore, who has won his last two, is another, so it's not an easy starting point for Royal Zabeel.

But he does everything right at home and his work has improved steadily, and his last couple of bits of work have been good enough to think he can be competitive off his mark. He's still quite an inexperienced horse and is going up against hardened handicappers and plenty of in-form horses, but we'd be optimistic of a positive start.