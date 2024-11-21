Martin Dixon analysis | The Horse Watchers' runners

Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers provides his insight on the ownership group's upcoming runners, including a couple starting out for the team.
We've had her for about a month. She's just getting into the swing of the routine at Mick [Appleby]'s but she's ready to get started.
She's been bought to have a bit of fun with during the all-weather season because there are a lot of races for that type of horse with a lower rating. She's got a pretty consistent record on the all-weather overall and she's done everything right since she's got to the yard. She's got a good draw in stall five but it's a competitive race and I think she has an each-way chance. I wouldn't put it stronger than that. There's a feeling among the riders at home that a more galloping track might suit ideally, even though she's run well at Wolverhampton before, but this looks a good place to get her started.
She's also been declared in a fillies' handicap at Newcastle on Saturday and if she runs well at Wolverhampton and comes out of her race it's an option.
He runs in the feature race on the card at Wolverhampton. He's drawn in stall 1 which is good and Harry Davies takes the ride - he's won on him three times from five rides.
He was drawn out wide and ended up going too fast in front at Lingfield last time so you can forgive that run easily. He's got a really good record around Wolverhampton and he's on a competitive mark if it all came together for him. He'll be ridden forward, but because he's on the inside this time he'll hopefully be able to find his rhythm, whereas last time he had to work to get across and was then lit up.
It's a good race and a higher grade than he needs to run in, so we'd be hoping he runs well but couldn't be confident. He's got a good draw and the jockey gets a good tune out of him.
It looks a competitive race with Enola Grey, who has been knocking on the door, and Golden Strike in particular looking to have obvious chances. Rogue Encore, who has won his last two, is another, so it's not an easy starting point for Royal Zabeel.
But he does everything right at home and his work has improved steadily, and his last couple of bits of work have been good enough to think he can be competitive off his mark. He's still quite an inexperienced horse and is going up against hardened handicappers and plenty of in-form horses, but we'd be optimistic of a positive start.
On the one hand it was frustrating at Chelmsford [in the void race] because he was going really strongly and turning in we felt like he was going to quicken up and go away.
Ali [Rawlinson, jockey] thinks it's quite important to go left-handed, he felt like he was happier than he was going right-handed around Kempton, and he gave him the feel of a horse who was right back to his best.
Obviously it was frustrating but also it was a relief everyone came out of it unscathed as it could have been a nasty incident.
Penzance gave Ali a really good feel through the race and he felt like he had plenty of horse underneath him when he turned in. He's likely to go to Newcastle on 6th December and I'd like to think he'll go there with a big chance - he's got a good record there.
It was brilliant to see Heathen back again, winning at Southwell, and he looked better than ever how he went through the race. The key will be to try keeping him fresh between his races this winter - he wants four to six weeks between his runs - so we'll space out his runs and hopefully along the way we can win some of the nicer all-weather staying races.
I think he'll prove fully effective at two miles if we want to try it, but we also have the option of going back to a mile and a half - he's pretty versatile. He's a horse with a lot of ability if he can hold his form better.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.