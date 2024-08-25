Martin Dixon analysis | The Horse Watchers' runners at Beverley and Goodwood

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers takes you through the team's runners on Sunday, including a couple of contenders in valuable handicaps on the ITV-televised card at Goodwood.

Baldomero - 15:00 Goodwood

Baldomero is 3 lb lower than when he won on testing ground in the spring. He's been running fine, and certainly his last two runs have been sound efforts on ground that is probably quicker than ideal. Conditions are going to be much more in his favour than for his last couple of starts when he still ran with credit. This is an opportunity for him to give a good account of himself. We've got Fred [Larson] back on board taking 3 lb off - he rode him when he won here - and I'd like to think he's got a good chance of finishing in the frame. For a £45,000 handicap it could certainly be more competitive and conditions are ideal for him.

Rhoscolyn - 15:35 Goodwood

Rhoscolyn's record at Goodwood speaks for itself. He won there three times last year so has four course wins, all of them with soft in the going description. His latest effort is easy to forget as the ground was very fast and he also got badly hampered. Everything is in his favour in terms of the set-up of the race and the conditions. He won this race last year. This is a more competitive renewal but I still think he has a good each-way chance because you know that on a downhill track on soft ground he produces his best performances. If you just looked at his record at Epsom and Goodwood on soft or heavy ground it's remarkable. He should be running well. Island Native - 17:00 Beverley

Island Native is going back to a course where he's produced his best performance. He won over a slightly shorter trip here in June and is off a similar rating. He's drawn out a bit wide and it looks like there will be competition for the lead, so he might have to work quite hard early to get across. Conditions suit him, but he'd need everything to go right to win.